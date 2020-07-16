3778 E 118th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This end unit townhome is available as a rent-to-own immediately! The owner of this home is looking for a tenant that will purchase this home but needs to rent first. New carpet, updated bathrooms, and patio space on the side of the home. Washer/dryer included in the unit and a covered garage for parking! If you're tired of renting and dealing with a landlord, please contact us to setup a rent to own scenario that will be a win-win. Tenant must pass full background check and provide proof of employment, as well as provide a deposit toward the purchase of the home. Text or call Tom at 303-704-2961 to setup a viewing.