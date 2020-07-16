All apartments in Thornton
3778 E 118th Way
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:13 AM

3778 E 118th Way

3778 East 118th Way · No Longer Available
Location

3778 East 118th Way, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This end unit townhome is available as a rent-to-own immediately! The owner of this home is looking for a tenant that will purchase this home but needs to rent first. New carpet, updated bathrooms, and patio space on the side of the home. Washer/dryer included in the unit and a covered garage for parking! If you're tired of renting and dealing with a landlord, please contact us to setup a rent to own scenario that will be a win-win. Tenant must pass full background check and provide proof of employment, as well as provide a deposit toward the purchase of the home. Text or call Tom at 303-704-2961 to setup a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

