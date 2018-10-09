3427 E 117th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

A good size living room welcomes you into this home. The kitchen is open and very spacious with newer countertops, cabinets and appliances. The eat in dining room is the perfect size and looks out into a huge backyard. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and the master includes a walk-in closet. The basement has a large family room and 2 other non-conforming rooms, each featuring wood panel accent walls. The washer and dryer hookups are also found in the basement. A two car attached garage also comes with the home. Located just south of 120th off of Madison in Thornton Colorado, this home is perfect! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com