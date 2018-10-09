All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 3427 E 117th Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
3427 E 117th Plaza
Last updated July 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

3427 E 117th Plaza

3427 East 117th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3427 East 117th Place, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
A good size living room welcomes you into this home. The kitchen is open and very spacious with newer countertops, cabinets and appliances. The eat in dining room is the perfect size and looks out into a huge backyard. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and the master includes a walk-in closet. The basement has a large family room and 2 other non-conforming rooms, each featuring wood panel accent walls. The washer and dryer hookups are also found in the basement. A two car attached garage also comes with the home. Located just south of 120th off of Madison in Thornton Colorado, this home is perfect! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 E 117th Plaza have any available units?
3427 E 117th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3427 E 117th Plaza have?
Some of 3427 E 117th Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 E 117th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
3427 E 117th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 E 117th Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 3427 E 117th Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 3427 E 117th Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 3427 E 117th Plaza offers parking.
Does 3427 E 117th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 E 117th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 E 117th Plaza have a pool?
No, 3427 E 117th Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 3427 E 117th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 3427 E 117th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 E 117th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3427 E 117th Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College