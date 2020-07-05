3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706

Amenities
3252 103rd Drive, Thornton, CO 80229 906 sq ft Dog friendly Credit and Background checks required. Application fee is $50. Pet fees apply. COMPLETELY remodeled condo with new floors, new carpet, new light fixures, blinds, paint, knobs and door handles! MOVE IN READY. It's Beautiful and has a beautiful view off the balcony!! HOA IS INCLUDED IN RENT (includes water, sewer, trash and snow removal) HOA also just replaced roofs. There are great amenities such as 2 playground/parks, basketball courts, club house with pool, hot tub, gym and sauna!
TWO YEAR LEASE AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNT RATE $1300/month