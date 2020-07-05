All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 AM

3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706

3252 East 103rd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3252 East 103rd Drive, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
3252 103rd Drive, Thornton, CO 80229 906 sq ft Dog friendly Credit and Background checks required. Application fee is $50. Pet fees apply. COMPLETELY remodeled condo with new floors, new carpet, new light fixures, blinds, paint, knobs and door handles! MOVE IN READY. It's Beautiful and has a beautiful view off the balcony!! HOA IS INCLUDED IN RENT (includes water, sewer, trash and snow removal) HOA also just replaced roofs. There are great amenities such as 2 playground/parks, basketball courts, club house with pool, hot tub, gym and sauna!

TWO YEAR LEASE AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNT RATE $1300/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 have any available units?
3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 have?
Some of 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 currently offering any rent specials?
3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 is pet friendly.
Does 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 offer parking?
No, 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 does not offer parking.
Does 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 have a pool?
Yes, 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 has a pool.
Does 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 have accessible units?
No, 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3252 E 103rd Dr Apt 706 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College