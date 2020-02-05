All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 20023 North Washington Stree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
20023 North Washington Stree
Last updated March 25 2019 at 8:44 AM

20023 North Washington Stree

20023 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

20023 Washington Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful historic home close to downtown and so much more. Youll love it not just because of the location, but also its coziness, and general sense of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20023 North Washington Stree have any available units?
20023 North Washington Stree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 20023 North Washington Stree currently offering any rent specials?
20023 North Washington Stree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20023 North Washington Stree pet-friendly?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 20023 North Washington Stree offer parking?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree does not offer parking.
Does 20023 North Washington Stree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20023 North Washington Stree have a pool?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree does not have a pool.
Does 20023 North Washington Stree have accessible units?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree does not have accessible units.
Does 20023 North Washington Stree have units with dishwashers?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20023 North Washington Stree have units with air conditioning?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College