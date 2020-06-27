All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 1976 E 167TH DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
1976 E 167TH DR
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

1976 E 167TH DR

1976 East 167th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1976 East 167th Drive, Thornton, CO 80602
North Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 5 Bedroom house in a great neighborhood - Property Id: 275189

Stylish and beautifully maintained house for rent in the North Creek farms neighborhood in Thornton.

House near Thornton, Northglenn, Broomfield and North Westminster areas with easy access to I-25, Orchard Town Center, Costco, Top Golf, and Children's Hospital.

Gorgeous wood floors in family room, kitchen and dining room
Cozy living room with gas fireplace
Kitchen features hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances
Convenient guest bedroom on main floor
Spacious master bedroom suite upstairs with 5 piece bathroom featuring jetted tub
Modern Recessed can lights throughout house
Attached 2-car garage
Beautiful backyard with patio and fencing
Full sized unfinished basement - more than 1000 Sq Ft
Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Security Deposit: - 1x rent for well qualified applicants
Lease Term: 12 months+
Furnishings: Unfurnished
Utilities: Paid by tenant
Pet Policy: Pets are allowed with a pet fee; Certain breed restrictions apply
Smoking: No Smoking allowed in or on the property
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275189
Property Id 275189

(RLNE5763422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 E 167TH DR have any available units?
1976 E 167TH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1976 E 167TH DR have?
Some of 1976 E 167TH DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 E 167TH DR currently offering any rent specials?
1976 E 167TH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 E 167TH DR pet-friendly?
No, 1976 E 167TH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 1976 E 167TH DR offer parking?
Yes, 1976 E 167TH DR offers parking.
Does 1976 E 167TH DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1976 E 167TH DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 E 167TH DR have a pool?
No, 1976 E 167TH DR does not have a pool.
Does 1976 E 167TH DR have accessible units?
No, 1976 E 167TH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 E 167TH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1976 E 167TH DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College