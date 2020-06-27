1976 E 167TH DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 5 Bedroom house in a great neighborhood - Property Id: 275189



Stylish and beautifully maintained house for rent in the North Creek farms neighborhood in Thornton.



House near Thornton, Northglenn, Broomfield and North Westminster areas with easy access to I-25, Orchard Town Center, Costco, Top Golf, and Children's Hospital.



Gorgeous wood floors in family room, kitchen and dining room

Cozy living room with gas fireplace

Kitchen features hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances

Convenient guest bedroom on main floor

Spacious master bedroom suite upstairs with 5 piece bathroom featuring jetted tub

Modern Recessed can lights throughout house

Attached 2-car garage

Beautiful backyard with patio and fencing

Full sized unfinished basement - more than 1000 Sq Ft

Adams 12 Five Star Schools



Security Deposit: - 1x rent for well qualified applicants

Lease Term: 12 months+

Furnishings: Unfurnished

Utilities: Paid by tenant

Pet Policy: Pets are allowed with a pet fee; Certain breed restrictions apply

Smoking: No Smoking allowed in or on the property

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275189

Property Id 275189



(RLNE5763422)