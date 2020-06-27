1976 E 167TH DR

Amenities
Stunning 5 Bedroom house in a great neighborhood - Property Id: 275189
Stylish and beautifully maintained house for rent in the North Creek farms neighborhood in Thornton.
House near Thornton, Northglenn, Broomfield and North Westminster areas with easy access to I-25, Orchard Town Center, Costco, Top Golf, and Children's Hospital.
Gorgeous wood floors in family room, kitchen and dining room
Cozy living room with gas fireplace
Kitchen features hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances
Convenient guest bedroom on main floor
Spacious master bedroom suite upstairs with 5 piece bathroom featuring jetted tub
Modern Recessed can lights throughout house
Attached 2-car garage
Beautiful backyard with patio and fencing
Full sized unfinished basement - more than 1000 Sq Ft
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
Security Deposit: - 1x rent for well qualified applicants
Lease Term: 12 months+
Furnishings: Unfurnished
Utilities: Paid by tenant
Pet Policy: Pets are allowed with a pet fee; Certain breed restrictions apply
Smoking: No Smoking allowed in or on the property
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275189
