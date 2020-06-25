1731 E 88th Avenue

Amenities

Apartment has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. ALL utilities included in rent. Located over the garage of the main house. Tenant has 2 car tandem drive way for parking. Washer and Dryer included. This home features hardwood floors, private deck, stainless steel appliances, and much more. Rent is $1775 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. $150 one time Admin fee, $55/adult Application fee, and $7/month Process and Reporting fee (credit reporting). Pet Policy: No pets. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!