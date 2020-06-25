All apartments in Thornton
Location

1521 Rowena Street, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is location in a prime location near I-25, shopping, grocery stores, etc. Granite counters in the eat-in kitchen, newer windows, master has it's own bathroom, and the back yard is large and fully fenced. Professionally managed so you can lease with confidence. Section 8 accepted with proper documents and approved application.

For questions or to schedule a showing contact property manager Brad at 720-448-6951, brad@dakotamgmt.com.

Rent: $1,900 plus utilities
Sec Dep: $1,900

Image of Photo ID required to be on file with office for all showings. Please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com for more information and application requirements.

Paid and complete applications are processed in the order they are received. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.dakotamgmt.com for the most accurate up to date information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Rowena St have any available units?
1521 Rowena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Rowena St have?
Some of 1521 Rowena St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Rowena St currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Rowena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Rowena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Rowena St is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Rowena St offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Rowena St offers parking.
Does 1521 Rowena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Rowena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Rowena St have a pool?
No, 1521 Rowena St does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Rowena St have accessible units?
No, 1521 Rowena St does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Rowena St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Rowena St has units with dishwashers.
