14921 Xenia Street
Last updated November 4 2019 at 6:08 PM

14921 Xenia Street

14921 Xenia Street · No Longer Available
Location

14921 Xenia Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
*** THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY ***

This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Heritage Todd Creek will welcome you with 4,131 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a wet bar, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain/golf course views of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, garden, or the community clubhouse, pool, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Ross Dress for Less, Khols, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash.

*** THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14921 Xenia Street have any available units?
14921 Xenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14921 Xenia Street have?
Some of 14921 Xenia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14921 Xenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
14921 Xenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14921 Xenia Street pet-friendly?
No, 14921 Xenia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 14921 Xenia Street offer parking?
Yes, 14921 Xenia Street offers parking.
Does 14921 Xenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14921 Xenia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14921 Xenia Street have a pool?
Yes, 14921 Xenia Street has a pool.
Does 14921 Xenia Street have accessible units?
No, 14921 Xenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14921 Xenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14921 Xenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
