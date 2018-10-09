14921 Xenia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Heritage Todd Creek will welcome you with 4,131 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a wet bar, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain/golf course views of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, garden, or the community clubhouse, pool, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Ross Dress for Less, Khols, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash.



*** THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY ***



