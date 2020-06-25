14145 Harrison St

Amenities

BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS GORGEOUS BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME!! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom + den townhome is bright, spacious, and move-in ready! A large kitchen features numerous cabinets, full pantry, brand new stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous quartz counter tops. First floor living area is spacious and bright. The den is large and is located on the first floor, along with a half bathroom. The master bedroom is large and bright, includes a walk in closet and recessed ceilings. The master ensuite features dual sink vanity and a large tiled walk-in shower. Full laundry room is located next to the bedrooms on the second floor for convenience (homeowner will be installing washer/dryer). Home includes a large unfinished basement and an attached 2 car garage. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent required for move in.