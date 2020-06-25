All apartments in Thornton
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
14145 Harrison St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14145 Harrison St

14145 Harrison St · No Longer Available
Location

14145 Harrison St, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
new construction
BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS GORGEOUS BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME!! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom + den townhome is bright, spacious, and move-in ready! A large kitchen features numerous cabinets, full pantry, brand new stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous quartz counter tops. First floor living area is spacious and bright. The den is large and is located on the first floor, along with a half bathroom. The master bedroom is large and bright, includes a walk in closet and recessed ceilings. The master ensuite features dual sink vanity and a large tiled walk-in shower. Full laundry room is located next to the bedrooms on the second floor for convenience (homeowner will be installing washer/dryer). Home includes a large unfinished basement and an attached 2 car garage. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent required for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14145 Harrison St have any available units?
14145 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14145 Harrison St have?
Some of 14145 Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14145 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
14145 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14145 Harrison St pet-friendly?
No, 14145 Harrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 14145 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 14145 Harrison St offers parking.
Does 14145 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14145 Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14145 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 14145 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 14145 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 14145 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 14145 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14145 Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
