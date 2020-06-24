All apartments in Thornton
13905 Albion Way
Last updated April 9 2019 at 5:34 PM

13905 Albion Way

13905 Albion Way · No Longer Available
Location

13905 Albion Way, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a wonderful property with room for everyone! 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 kitchens and 3 car garage. The views of the mountains off the deck are awesome!. 4 bedrooms on the upper floor and 2 more on the walkout lower level along with a kitchen and large living room. Perfect for a big family or a mother in law apartment. Huge kitchen on the main level with granite counters and tons of cabinets, a nice den and a large living room with a cozy fireplace. There is an eating bar in kitchen, a nice wash room with washer and dryer. This is a large, beautiful home with a wonderful yard on a cul de sac to boot. Available NOW! 13905 Albion Way Thornton CO 80602 $3950 a month plus $3950 deposit. $55 application fee per adult. $150 one time set up fee. PETS OK with deposit. Renters Warehouse for showing call 970-412-9324 Dave Pierce.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13905 Albion Way have any available units?
13905 Albion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13905 Albion Way have?
Some of 13905 Albion Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13905 Albion Way currently offering any rent specials?
13905 Albion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13905 Albion Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13905 Albion Way is pet friendly.
Does 13905 Albion Way offer parking?
Yes, 13905 Albion Way offers parking.
Does 13905 Albion Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13905 Albion Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13905 Albion Way have a pool?
No, 13905 Albion Way does not have a pool.
Does 13905 Albion Way have accessible units?
No, 13905 Albion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13905 Albion Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13905 Albion Way does not have units with dishwashers.
