This is a wonderful property with room for everyone! 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 kitchens and 3 car garage. The views of the mountains off the deck are awesome!. 4 bedrooms on the upper floor and 2 more on the walkout lower level along with a kitchen and large living room. Perfect for a big family or a mother in law apartment. Huge kitchen on the main level with granite counters and tons of cabinets, a nice den and a large living room with a cozy fireplace. There is an eating bar in kitchen, a nice wash room with washer and dryer. This is a large, beautiful home with a wonderful yard on a cul de sac to boot. Available NOW! 13905 Albion Way Thornton CO 80602 $3950 a month plus $3950 deposit. $55 application fee per adult. $150 one time set up fee. PETS OK with deposit. Renters Warehouse for showing call 970-412-9324 Dave Pierce.