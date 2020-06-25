Amenities
13775 Spruce Way Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Newer Build Home Close to Park! Over 3,200 Finished Square Feet! - Take your dog for a walk, or run the trails at Quebec Highlands Park only two houses away! Enjoy easy access to E-470 and major highways. Very quiet street and a fantastic location for your life.
Text, Call or Email to set up a showing:
262.844.5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.comThis home features:
4 bedrooms
5 bathrooms
Ensuite in master bedroom
Open space concept
Large kitchen
Granite countertops
Gas fireplace
Stainless Steel Appliances and gas stove
California Closets
AC
Oversized 2 car garage
Fenced yard
Hardwood floors
Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-$2,995 Deposit required
-$2,995 Monthly Rent
--ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
Link to the application:
-https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d5d398af-2987-42f9-8a2f-c03ced42c0a0
Bring your pet with you!
2 pets per home. No cats please.
50 lb limit on dogs please
$200 one time pet fee (per pet)
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Call, text or email Tom to set up a showing at 262.844.5533 or tom.wagner@realatlas.com
(RLNE4850517)