All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 13775 Spruce Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13775 Spruce Way
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

13775 Spruce Way

13775 Spruce Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13775 Spruce Way, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
13775 Spruce Way Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Newer Build Home Close to Park! Over 3,200 Finished Square Feet! - Take your dog for a walk, or run the trails at Quebec Highlands Park only two houses away! Enjoy easy access to E-470 and major highways. Very quiet street and a fantastic location for your life.

Text, Call or Email to set up a showing:
262.844.5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.comThis home features:

4 bedrooms
5 bathrooms
Ensuite in master bedroom
Open space concept
Large kitchen
Granite countertops
Gas fireplace
Stainless Steel Appliances and gas stove
California Closets
AC
Oversized 2 car garage
Fenced yard
Hardwood floors

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-$2,995 Deposit required
-$2,995 Monthly Rent
--ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Link to the application:
-https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d5d398af-2987-42f9-8a2f-c03ced42c0a0

Bring your pet with you!
2 pets per home. No cats please.
50 lb limit on dogs please
$200 one time pet fee (per pet)
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Call, text or email Tom to set up a showing at 262.844.5533 or tom.wagner@realatlas.com

(RLNE4850517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13775 Spruce Way have any available units?
13775 Spruce Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13775 Spruce Way have?
Some of 13775 Spruce Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13775 Spruce Way currently offering any rent specials?
13775 Spruce Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13775 Spruce Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13775 Spruce Way is pet friendly.
Does 13775 Spruce Way offer parking?
Yes, 13775 Spruce Way offers parking.
Does 13775 Spruce Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13775 Spruce Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13775 Spruce Way have a pool?
No, 13775 Spruce Way does not have a pool.
Does 13775 Spruce Way have accessible units?
No, 13775 Spruce Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13775 Spruce Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13775 Spruce Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College