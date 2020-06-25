Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

13775 Spruce Way Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Newer Build Home Close to Park! Over 3,200 Finished Square Feet! - Take your dog for a walk, or run the trails at Quebec Highlands Park only two houses away! Enjoy easy access to E-470 and major highways. Very quiet street and a fantastic location for your life.



262.844.5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.comThis home features:



4 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

Ensuite in master bedroom

Open space concept

Large kitchen

Granite countertops

Gas fireplace

Stainless Steel Appliances and gas stove

California Closets

AC

Oversized 2 car garage

Fenced yard

Hardwood floors



Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult

-$2,995 Deposit required

-$2,995 Monthly Rent

--ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Link to the application:

-https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d5d398af-2987-42f9-8a2f-c03ced42c0a0



Bring your pet with you!

2 pets per home. No cats please.

50 lb limit on dogs please

$200 one time pet fee (per pet)

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Call, text or email Tom to set up a showing at 262.844.5533 or tom.wagner@realatlas.com



(RLNE4850517)