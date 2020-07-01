All apartments in Thornton
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

13648 Garfield Street #E

13648 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

13648 Garfield Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
13648 Garfield Street #E Available 05/31/20 Beautiful Townhome in Thornton - This Spacious town home is located at 13648 Garfield St. #E just off of 136th and I-25 in the highly sought Adams County school district and located a short distance from shopping, restaurants, public transportation and nearby parks and trails.

This town home is 1520 Sq. Ft. the main level features formal living room with a double sided gas fireplace, large open kitchen with microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, dining area, a half bathroom and 2 car detached garage.
The upper level features laundry area with washer and dryer, full guest bathroom, 2 guest bedrooms, a large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, 5 piece master bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities, walk in closet.
This unit also comes with newer carpet thru out, new paint, tiled counter tops and central A/C.

The rent is $ 2,095.00 Deposit is $1,800.00 and $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age. 12-month lease. Landlord, employment and credit will be considered, Please no previous evictions.
No Smoking, No Pets, No Section 8 accepted.
Tenant pays all utilities.

To schedule a showing you may go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, find this property click on view details and click on Schedule Showing (if option is provided) or fill out the contact us information. Be sure to indicate the day and time you would like to see the home in the message space (MUST BE AT LEASE 24 HOURS FROM THE TIME YOU ARE SUBMITTING THE MESSAGE). An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information call Crystal 720-880-8798 - Call only!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1833925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

