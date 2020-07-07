12933 Hudson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Thornton - This homes walls have been freshly painted and the exterior is scheduled to be painted July 22. New flooring has been placed throughout the home. Woodbridge Station HOA guidelines will need to be followed. It has a fully fenced backyard. Lawn service will be paid for by landlord. Dogs need to be less that 35 pounds.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4995603)