All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 12933 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12933 Hudson Street
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

12933 Hudson Street

12933 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12933 Hudson Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Thornton - This homes walls have been freshly painted and the exterior is scheduled to be painted July 22. New flooring has been placed throughout the home. Woodbridge Station HOA guidelines will need to be followed. It has a fully fenced backyard. Lawn service will be paid for by landlord. Dogs need to be less that 35 pounds.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4995603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12933 Hudson Street have any available units?
12933 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12933 Hudson Street have?
Some of 12933 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12933 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
12933 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12933 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12933 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 12933 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 12933 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 12933 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12933 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12933 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 12933 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 12933 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 12933 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12933 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12933 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street
Thornton, CO 80233
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThornton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thornton Apartments with PoolsThornton Pet Friendly Apartments
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College