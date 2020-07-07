12933 Hudson Street

Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Thornton - This homes walls have been freshly painted and the exterior is scheduled to be painted July 22. New flooring has been placed throughout the home. Woodbridge Station HOA guidelines will need to be followed. It has a fully fenced backyard. Lawn service will be paid for by landlord. Dogs need to be less that 35 pounds.
No Cats Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
