Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 12914 Grant Circle East B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12914 Grant Circle East B
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12914 Grant Circle East B
12914 Grant Circle East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12914 Grant Circle East, Thornton, CO 80241
North Washington
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit B Available 08/01/19 Townhouse For Rent - Property Id: 134675
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134675p
Property Id 134675
(RLNE5006239)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12914 Grant Circle East B have any available units?
12914 Grant Circle East B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Thornton, CO
.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Thornton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12914 Grant Circle East B have?
Some of 12914 Grant Circle East B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12914 Grant Circle East B currently offering any rent specials?
12914 Grant Circle East B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12914 Grant Circle East B pet-friendly?
Yes, 12914 Grant Circle East B is pet friendly.
Does 12914 Grant Circle East B offer parking?
No, 12914 Grant Circle East B does not offer parking.
Does 12914 Grant Circle East B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12914 Grant Circle East B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12914 Grant Circle East B have a pool?
No, 12914 Grant Circle East B does not have a pool.
Does 12914 Grant Circle East B have accessible units?
No, 12914 Grant Circle East B does not have accessible units.
Does 12914 Grant Circle East B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12914 Grant Circle East B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Similar Pages
Thornton 1 Bedroom Apartments
Thornton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thornton Apartments with Pools
Thornton Pet Friendly Apartments
Thornton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Greeley, CO
Loveland, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Brighton, CO
Lone Tree, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Thornton
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College