Thornton, CO
12914 Grant Circle East B
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

12914 Grant Circle East B

12914 Grant Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

12914 Grant Circle East, Thornton, CO 80241
North Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit B Available 08/01/19 Townhouse For Rent - Property Id: 134675

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134675p
Property Id 134675

(RLNE5006239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12914 Grant Circle East B have any available units?
12914 Grant Circle East B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12914 Grant Circle East B have?
Some of 12914 Grant Circle East B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12914 Grant Circle East B currently offering any rent specials?
12914 Grant Circle East B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12914 Grant Circle East B pet-friendly?
Yes, 12914 Grant Circle East B is pet friendly.
Does 12914 Grant Circle East B offer parking?
No, 12914 Grant Circle East B does not offer parking.
Does 12914 Grant Circle East B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12914 Grant Circle East B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12914 Grant Circle East B have a pool?
No, 12914 Grant Circle East B does not have a pool.
Does 12914 Grant Circle East B have accessible units?
No, 12914 Grant Circle East B does not have accessible units.
Does 12914 Grant Circle East B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12914 Grant Circle East B has units with dishwashers.
