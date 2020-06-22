Amenities

12862 Jasmine St #C Available 07/01/20 Updated Riverdale Park Condo - This town home is an end unit and faces the community pool with a large patio area. Kitchen is upgraded with Granite counter tops and stainless steal appliance. Gas Fireplace in living room right off the kitchen and dining area. Large Master bedroom with additional space for an office or study. Master Bath has double sinks and large closet. 2nd bedroom is large with a full bath attached. Washer and Dryer included with this unit in the basement. 1 Car detached garage. Walking distance to schools.



No Cats Allowed



