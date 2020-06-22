All apartments in Thornton
12862 Jasmine St #C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

12862 Jasmine St #C

12862 Jasmine St · (303) 466-6340
Location

12862 Jasmine St, Thornton, CO 80602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12862 Jasmine St #C · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
12862 Jasmine St #C Available 07/01/20 Updated Riverdale Park Condo - This town home is an end unit and faces the community pool with a large patio area. Kitchen is upgraded with Granite counter tops and stainless steal appliance. Gas Fireplace in living room right off the kitchen and dining area. Large Master bedroom with additional space for an office or study. Master Bath has double sinks and large closet. 2nd bedroom is large with a full bath attached. Washer and Dryer included with this unit in the basement. 1 Car detached garage. Walking distance to schools.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3702421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12862 Jasmine St #C have any available units?
12862 Jasmine St #C has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12862 Jasmine St #C have?
Some of 12862 Jasmine St #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12862 Jasmine St #C currently offering any rent specials?
12862 Jasmine St #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12862 Jasmine St #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 12862 Jasmine St #C is pet friendly.
Does 12862 Jasmine St #C offer parking?
Yes, 12862 Jasmine St #C does offer parking.
Does 12862 Jasmine St #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12862 Jasmine St #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12862 Jasmine St #C have a pool?
Yes, 12862 Jasmine St #C has a pool.
Does 12862 Jasmine St #C have accessible units?
No, 12862 Jasmine St #C does not have accessible units.
Does 12862 Jasmine St #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 12862 Jasmine St #C does not have units with dishwashers.

