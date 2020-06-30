All apartments in Thornton
12812 Jasmine St

12812 Jasmine Street
Location

12812 Jasmine Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This awesome town home features a main level with a living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with newer appliances and an island and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs are two master bedrooms both with full baths, one with an office or sitting area and walk in closet. Tons of storage space and washer and dryer. There is a patio off of the living area and a 1 car garage with opener. The unit is available November 11th. Rent is $1,898.00 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. $55/adult, Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for utilities. Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ pet deposit. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12812 Jasmine St have any available units?
12812 Jasmine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12812 Jasmine St have?
Some of 12812 Jasmine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12812 Jasmine St currently offering any rent specials?
12812 Jasmine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12812 Jasmine St pet-friendly?
No, 12812 Jasmine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 12812 Jasmine St offer parking?
Yes, 12812 Jasmine St offers parking.
Does 12812 Jasmine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12812 Jasmine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12812 Jasmine St have a pool?
No, 12812 Jasmine St does not have a pool.
Does 12812 Jasmine St have accessible units?
No, 12812 Jasmine St does not have accessible units.
Does 12812 Jasmine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12812 Jasmine St does not have units with dishwashers.

