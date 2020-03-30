All apartments in Thornton
11714 Forest Court

Location

11714 Forest Court, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bed 2.5 bath home available in August. Home is located in a cul-de-sac in the Holly Point neighborhood. This amazing home features hard wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, attached 2 car garage, hot tub, trampoline(optional), washer/dryer, high ceilings, finished basement and much more. Rent is $2549 a month for a 12-17 month lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent. One-time $150 admin fee. Apps $55/adult. $7 P/R fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Small dogs and Cats OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet, pet rent, per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11714 Forest Court have any available units?
11714 Forest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11714 Forest Court have?
Some of 11714 Forest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11714 Forest Court currently offering any rent specials?
11714 Forest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11714 Forest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11714 Forest Court is pet friendly.
Does 11714 Forest Court offer parking?
Yes, 11714 Forest Court offers parking.
Does 11714 Forest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11714 Forest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11714 Forest Court have a pool?
No, 11714 Forest Court does not have a pool.
Does 11714 Forest Court have accessible units?
No, 11714 Forest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11714 Forest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11714 Forest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
