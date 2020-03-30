11714 Forest Court

Amenities
Stunning 4 bed 2.5 bath home available in August. Home is located in a cul-de-sac in the Holly Point neighborhood. This amazing home features hard wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, attached 2 car garage, hot tub, trampoline(optional), washer/dryer, high ceilings, finished basement and much more. Rent is $2549 a month for a 12-17 month lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent. One-time $150 admin fee. Apps $55/adult. $7 P/R fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Small dogs and Cats OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet, pet rent, per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!