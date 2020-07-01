11643 Steele St

Amenities

Must See Split Level Home in Thornton - 4 bedroom/1 3/4 bath!! - Must See Split Level Home in Thornton - 4 bedroom/1 3/4 bath!! Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Main level features livingroom w/ gas fireplace and eat in kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances and granite countertops. There is a sliding door off kitchen into large backyard. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath and utility room with washer and dryer. Finished Basement features nice size Familyroom. There is a 2 car attached garage and parking for additional cars on the side concrete pad. Home has new paint throughout and hardwood floors throughout main, upper and lower levels. Located in a quiet neighborhood and on a cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, great restaurants and minutes to I-25. Call Marlo Tapparo w/ Beacon Property Management at 303-579-2667 to schedule your showing today!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5427889)