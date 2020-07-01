All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 11643 Steele St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
11643 Steele St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

11643 Steele St

11643 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11643 Steele Street, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Must See Split Level Home in Thornton - 4 bedroom/1 3/4 bath!! - Must See Split Level Home in Thornton - 4 bedroom/1 3/4 bath!! Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Main level features livingroom w/ gas fireplace and eat in kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances and granite countertops. There is a sliding door off kitchen into large backyard. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath and utility room with washer and dryer. Finished Basement features nice size Familyroom. There is a 2 car attached garage and parking for additional cars on the side concrete pad. Home has new paint throughout and hardwood floors throughout main, upper and lower levels. Located in a quiet neighborhood and on a cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, great restaurants and minutes to I-25. Call Marlo Tapparo w/ Beacon Property Management at 303-579-2667 to schedule your showing today!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5427889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11643 Steele St have any available units?
11643 Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11643 Steele St have?
Some of 11643 Steele St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11643 Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
11643 Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11643 Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11643 Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 11643 Steele St offer parking?
Yes, 11643 Steele St offers parking.
Does 11643 Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11643 Steele St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11643 Steele St have a pool?
No, 11643 Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 11643 Steele St have accessible units?
No, 11643 Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 11643 Steele St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11643 Steele St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street
Thornton, CO 80233
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College