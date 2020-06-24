All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

11299 Locust Street

11299 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

11299 Locust Street, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Beautiful and Modern 3 Bedroom in Great Thornton Location! - This home sits on a large, corner lot with a fenced in backyard and backs to an open space. Great mountain and city views from your backyard! Home features an open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Updated and upgraded kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and 42" maple cabinets. Renovated bathrooms and a laundry room. Central Air for those hot summer nights! This home is in excellent condition and it will not last long!

~Discounted Rent is Advertised Rent~Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply~

Ask for Jessica: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near 112th Ave and Riverdale Road

To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.

(RLNE4765243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11299 Locust Street have any available units?
11299 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11299 Locust Street have?
Some of 11299 Locust Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11299 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
11299 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11299 Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11299 Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 11299 Locust Street offer parking?
No, 11299 Locust Street does not offer parking.
Does 11299 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11299 Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11299 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 11299 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 11299 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 11299 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11299 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11299 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
