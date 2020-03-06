All apartments in Stonegate
Last updated March 6 2020

16600 Las Ramblas Lane

16600 Las Ramblas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16600 Las Ramblas Lane, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous condo in Stonegate has 1,296 square feet of living space which includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a great layout!

The kitchen is complete with appliances, an island, and a pantry. Other great amenities include air conditioning, a fireplace, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer in the unit, and an attached 1 car garage.

Relax on the balcony or in the summer sun by the community pool! This condo is located near Lone Tree and Park Meadows Mall, and many parks. Travel is easy with access to E-470.

2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303.873.rent (7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16600 Las Ramblas Lane have any available units?
16600 Las Ramblas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 16600 Las Ramblas Lane have?
Some of 16600 Las Ramblas Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16600 Las Ramblas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16600 Las Ramblas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16600 Las Ramblas Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16600 Las Ramblas Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16600 Las Ramblas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16600 Las Ramblas Lane offers parking.
Does 16600 Las Ramblas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16600 Las Ramblas Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16600 Las Ramblas Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16600 Las Ramblas Lane has a pool.
Does 16600 Las Ramblas Lane have accessible units?
No, 16600 Las Ramblas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16600 Las Ramblas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16600 Las Ramblas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16600 Las Ramblas Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16600 Las Ramblas Lane has units with air conditioning.
