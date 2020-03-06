16600 Las Ramblas Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This gorgeous condo in Stonegate has 1,296 square feet of living space which includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a great layout!



The kitchen is complete with appliances, an island, and a pantry. Other great amenities include air conditioning, a fireplace, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer in the unit, and an attached 1 car garage.



Relax on the balcony or in the summer sun by the community pool! This condo is located near Lone Tree and Park Meadows Mall, and many parks. Travel is easy with access to E-470.



2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.



