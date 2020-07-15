/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:27 PM
356 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shaw Heights, CO
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Shaw Heights
8947 Mccoy Pl
8947 Mc Coy Place, Shaw Heights, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Available 09/15/2020 10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counters, Custom cabinets, Tile and carpet flooring, Washer/Dryer hookups for a stackable, Window A/C unit in the
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Shaw Heights
8828 Lowell Boulevard - 1
8828 Lowell Boulevard, Shaw Heights, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Two bedroom duplex in Westminster. Has garage and washer & dryer and an extra parking space. Completely redone. New Floor, paint, bathroom, new kitchen cabinets and new appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Shaw Heights
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 09:21 PM
17 Units Available
Central Westminster
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly community that welcomes large pets and is within walking distance of several pet parks. Private balcony/patio in each unit that overlooks the Rocky Mountains. Not too far from various dining options (Lark Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, and more). Near Standley Lake and other parks.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Central Westminster
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
855 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
31 Units Available
Far Horizons
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
9 Units Available
Southeast Westminster
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
959 sqft
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:10 AM
7 Units Available
Central Westminster
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1178 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
8 Units Available
Central Westminster
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1228 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with spacious interiors, well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and large closets. In Westminster, within easy commute of Downtown Denver and near Hyland Christian School. Pool, spa, and gym for residents.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
8657 Clay St. #368
8657 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Westminster! - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Prospectors Point. The open floor plan boasts plenty of natural light and the covered patio is a great place to enjoy the summer shade.
1 of 14
Last updated April 15 at 07:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Westminster
9123 Perry St
9123 Perry Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
Lovely Westminster ranch-style home offers large living room, updated kitchen, newer countertops and appliances; stove, fridge, dishwasher and lots of cabinet/countertop space. 2 nicely sized bedroom and full remodeled bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Shaw Heights
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
32 Units Available
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
802 sqft
Both renovated and traditional units available. Select units even have wood-burning fireplaces and wood plank flooring for that homey cabin feel. On-site, residents can use the laundry center and fitness center and relax by the pool/hot tub.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
3 Units Available
Willow Run
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
998 sqft
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1100 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
15 Units Available
Northglenn
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
27 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
927 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
44 Units Available
Central Westminster
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1327 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
32 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1170 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
30 Units Available
Central Westminster
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1306 sqft
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
7 Units Available
Club Crest
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
18 Units Available
Central Westminster
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
889 sqft
Two-tone paint for stylish interiors. Pet park with agility equipment and bench seating. Fitness center with free weights, cardio and resistance machines. Five minutes to I-25.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
40 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
$
11 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
10 Units Available
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
775 sqft
Large, open floor plans with balconies. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and picnic areas with grills. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO