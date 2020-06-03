All apartments in Parker
21742 Whirlaway Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21742 Whirlaway Ave

21742 Whirlaway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21742 Whirlaway Avenue, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
internet access
media room
New carpet, paint and granite/tile throughout the home. Vaulted ceilings in the living and dining rooms, large family room with gas fireplace The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances granite and newly finished hardwood floors. Study on the main floor with French doors and a closet. Large vaulted master bedroom with a walk-in closet and 5-piece bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms up with a full bathroom. Fully finished basement with large rec room, 1-2 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, and storage. This beautiful home has 2,162 square feet above grade with an additional, 1202 square feet in the finished basement.
Lease for $2495.00 with a minimum of one year lease. No pets and No smokers please. Security deposit of $2200.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21742 Whirlaway Ave have any available units?
21742 Whirlaway Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 21742 Whirlaway Ave have?
Some of 21742 Whirlaway Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21742 Whirlaway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21742 Whirlaway Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21742 Whirlaway Ave pet-friendly?
No, 21742 Whirlaway Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 21742 Whirlaway Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21742 Whirlaway Ave offers parking.
Does 21742 Whirlaway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21742 Whirlaway Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21742 Whirlaway Ave have a pool?
Yes, 21742 Whirlaway Ave has a pool.
Does 21742 Whirlaway Ave have accessible units?
No, 21742 Whirlaway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21742 Whirlaway Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21742 Whirlaway Ave has units with dishwashers.
