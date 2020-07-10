All apartments in Parker
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

21691 Omaha Avenue

21691 Omaha Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21691 Omaha Avenue, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
online portal
Large home with great views and access to open space trails - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

More pictures coming soon!

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has high ceilings and lots of windows. The main floor has hardwood floors in the two living spaces and tile in the kitchen and dining area. There are sliding glass doors from the dining area to a small elevated deck looking out on beautiful open space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space including a central island with electrical outlets. There is a dishwasher, microwave, and a double oven. A full size washer and dryer are on the main level of the home. There is a gas fireplace in the living room. Upstairs are bedrooms with large closets and plush carpeting. The finished lower level has a sliding glass door out to the fully fenced back yard where you can enjoy mature shade trees.

The HOA includes a clubhouse and an indoor pool that offers swim lessons and private parties. The Parker Cultural Arts Center is just a mile and a half away in downtown Parker which also offers many independent cafes, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. The 4 mile long Sulphur Gulch Trail goes through the open space behind the house and connected to the Tallman Gulch trail providing miles of hiking or biking through beautiful open space areas.

There is no cooling system for the property.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, and stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management
4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5817597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
