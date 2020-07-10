21691 Omaha Avenue

Amenities

Large home with great views and access to open space trails - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!



More pictures coming soon!



This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has high ceilings and lots of windows. The main floor has hardwood floors in the two living spaces and tile in the kitchen and dining area. There are sliding glass doors from the dining area to a small elevated deck looking out on beautiful open space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space including a central island with electrical outlets. There is a dishwasher, microwave, and a double oven. A full size washer and dryer are on the main level of the home. There is a gas fireplace in the living room. Upstairs are bedrooms with large closets and plush carpeting. The finished lower level has a sliding glass door out to the fully fenced back yard where you can enjoy mature shade trees.



The HOA includes a clubhouse and an indoor pool that offers swim lessons and private parties. The Parker Cultural Arts Center is just a mile and a half away in downtown Parker which also offers many independent cafes, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. The 4 mile long Sulphur Gulch Trail goes through the open space behind the house and connected to the Tallman Gulch trail providing miles of hiking or biking through beautiful open space areas.



There is no cooling system for the property.



