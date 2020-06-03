Amenities
16736 E Hollow Horn Ave Available 11/14/19 Fantastic single-family, ranch-style home in Parker! - Sign up for a showing here>>>
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
Fantastic single-family, ranch-style home in Parker! Your future home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms New Carpets & Fresh Paint. Spacious open floor plan with living room and Dining Room, formal Study/Den with double French doors (also a conforming bedroom), large kitchen with casual dining space. Open the sliding doors to the back yard, and your meals become a barbecue! Home backs to beautiful Open Space! Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet and private bathroom! Whole house wired for Internet and Cable TV. Pre-wiring installed for Home Security System and built-in media center next to the cozy fireplace with pre-wiring
Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included -Trash
Laundry - Hookups
Fireplace -yes
Parking -2 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District -Douglas
