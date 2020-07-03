All apartments in Parker
Location

13011 Norway Maple Street, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home built in 2015. Situated on a corner lot in Stroh Ranch and located in the popular Parker area! The open floor plan accomodates a great gourmet kitchen with granite counters. space for entertaining and just relaxing in the family room with fireplace. There is also a nice sized study/office as you enter the home. If you enter through the garage, there is a built in 'drop zone' for backpacks, keys, shoes etc. The upper level has 3 well sized bedrooms, with 1 shared bath, and 1 en suite bath, as well as an oversized loft area for a second family room or game room! The beautiful main floor master has a 5-piece bath and oversized walk-in closet. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13011 Norway Maple Street have any available units?
13011 Norway Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 13011 Norway Maple Street have?
Some of 13011 Norway Maple Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13011 Norway Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
13011 Norway Maple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13011 Norway Maple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13011 Norway Maple Street is pet friendly.
Does 13011 Norway Maple Street offer parking?
Yes, 13011 Norway Maple Street offers parking.
Does 13011 Norway Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13011 Norway Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13011 Norway Maple Street have a pool?
No, 13011 Norway Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 13011 Norway Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 13011 Norway Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13011 Norway Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13011 Norway Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.

