13011 Norway Maple Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking 24hr maintenance garage

See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home built in 2015. Situated on a corner lot in Stroh Ranch and located in the popular Parker area! The open floor plan accomodates a great gourmet kitchen with granite counters. space for entertaining and just relaxing in the family room with fireplace. There is also a nice sized study/office as you enter the home. If you enter through the garage, there is a built in 'drop zone' for backpacks, keys, shoes etc. The upper level has 3 well sized bedrooms, with 1 shared bath, and 1 en suite bath, as well as an oversized loft area for a second family room or game room! The beautiful main floor master has a 5-piece bath and oversized walk-in closet. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.