12180 Pine Top Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12180 Pine Top Street

12180 Pine Top Street · No Longer Available
Location

12180 Pine Top Street, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
12180 Pine Top Street Available 01/25/19 Spectacular Ranch Home On Huge Lot in Parker - Enjoy all that Canterberry has to offer. This spacious 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom single family home is the perfect Ranch Style Home for those looking to have lots of room, all on the homes Main Floor. The wonderful open floor plan includes a two sided gas fireplace in the living room and dining room, large main floor master suite with walk-in closets, two additional large bedrooms, and a wonderful expansive kitchen and breakfast area.

Built in 2003 this wonderful home sits on a full 1/3rd acre lot and buts up to open space. The back yard features a huge deck overlooking the open space.

FACTS
Heating: Gas Forced Air, A/C
Built: 2003
Utilities: Xcel Energy, Parker Water, IREA
School District: Douglas County (Frontier Valley Elementary, Cimarron Middle & Legend High Schools)

FEATURES
Square Footage: 2000 finished (including basement)
Fireplace: Natural Gas
Flooring: Wood, Carpet, Vinyl
Garage: Oversized 3 Car
Large Back Yard Deck

GENERAL
Pets: One dog only. NO CATS
NON SMOKERS ONLY!

(RLNE4562368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

