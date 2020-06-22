Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

12180 Pine Top Street Available 01/25/19 Spectacular Ranch Home On Huge Lot in Parker - Enjoy all that Canterberry has to offer. This spacious 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom single family home is the perfect Ranch Style Home for those looking to have lots of room, all on the homes Main Floor. The wonderful open floor plan includes a two sided gas fireplace in the living room and dining room, large main floor master suite with walk-in closets, two additional large bedrooms, and a wonderful expansive kitchen and breakfast area.



Built in 2003 this wonderful home sits on a full 1/3rd acre lot and buts up to open space. The back yard features a huge deck overlooking the open space.



FACTS

Heating: Gas Forced Air, A/C

Built: 2003

Utilities: Xcel Energy, Parker Water, IREA

School District: Douglas County (Frontier Valley Elementary, Cimarron Middle & Legend High Schools)



FEATURES

Square Footage: 2000 finished (including basement)

Fireplace: Natural Gas

Flooring: Wood, Carpet, Vinyl

Garage: Oversized 3 Car

Large Back Yard Deck



GENERAL

Pets: One dog only. NO CATS

NON SMOKERS ONLY!



(RLNE4562368)