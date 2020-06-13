10920 Cannnonade DR.

Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom home price reduced - Property Id: 235715
View this lovely 4 bedrooms, and 4 baths, and 2 family rooms, gas log fireplace, finished basement, This home has 2350 square feet finished living space, and a double car garage.
It lends itself to also take advantage of the amenities which Parker has to offer. With a swimming pool in the community, plus community rec center not far away, and a golf course for your enjoyment, you can participate in pleasant strolls, beautiful sunsets, and fun parades and activities which are so much a part of the Parker lifestyle.
From the discriminating single adult to the family scene, this home will serve you well whatever your circumstances! This home is 2 blocks to a top Douglas County elementary school (Pioneer Elementary)--Move in ready and inviting you to take a look.
We prefer a 1-2 year lease, but will consider shorter term tenancy
Call to schedule Ron at 303 229-5362 or Patsy 303 841-7874.
$2200 per month includes water sewer, trash & HOA Fees . Call for details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235715
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5624880)