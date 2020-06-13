All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 10920 Cannnonade DR..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
10920 Cannnonade DR.
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

10920 Cannnonade DR.

10920 Cannonade Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10920 Cannonade Drive, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom home price reduced - Property Id: 235715

View this lovely 4 bedrooms, and 4 baths, and 2 family rooms, gas log fireplace, finished basement, This home has 2350 square feet finished living space, and a double car garage.
It lends itself to also take advantage of the amenities which Parker has to offer. With a swimming pool in the community, plus community rec center not far away, and a golf course for your enjoyment, you can participate in pleasant strolls, beautiful sunsets, and fun parades and activities which are so much a part of the Parker lifestyle.
From the discriminating single adult to the family scene, this home will serve you well whatever your circumstances! This home is 2 blocks to a top Douglas County elementary school (Pioneer Elementary)--Move in ready and inviting you to take a look.
We prefer a 1-2 year lease, but will consider shorter term tenancy
Call to schedule Ron at 303 229-5362 or Patsy 303 841-7874.

$2200 per month includes water sewer, trash & HOA Fees . Call for details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235715
Property Id 235715

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10920 Cannnonade DR. have any available units?
10920 Cannnonade DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10920 Cannnonade DR. have?
Some of 10920 Cannnonade DR.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10920 Cannnonade DR. currently offering any rent specials?
10920 Cannnonade DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10920 Cannnonade DR. pet-friendly?
No, 10920 Cannnonade DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 10920 Cannnonade DR. offer parking?
Yes, 10920 Cannnonade DR. offers parking.
Does 10920 Cannnonade DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10920 Cannnonade DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10920 Cannnonade DR. have a pool?
Yes, 10920 Cannnonade DR. has a pool.
Does 10920 Cannnonade DR. have accessible units?
No, 10920 Cannnonade DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 10920 Cannnonade DR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10920 Cannnonade DR. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs