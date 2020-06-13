10920 Cannnonade DR.

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

View this lovely 4 bedrooms, and 4 baths, and 2 family rooms, gas log fireplace, finished basement, This home has 2350 square feet finished living space, and a double car garage.

It lends itself to also take advantage of the amenities which Parker has to offer. With a swimming pool in the community, plus community rec center not far away, and a golf course for your enjoyment, you can participate in pleasant strolls, beautiful sunsets, and fun parades and activities which are so much a part of the Parker lifestyle.

From the discriminating single adult to the family scene, this home will serve you well whatever your circumstances! This home is 2 blocks to a top Douglas County elementary school (Pioneer Elementary)--Move in ready and inviting you to take a look.

We prefer a 1-2 year lease, but will consider shorter term tenancy

Call to schedule Ron at 303 229-5362 or Patsy 303 841-7874.



$2200 per month includes water sewer, trash & HOA Fees . Call for details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235715

No Pets Allowed



