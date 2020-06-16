3095 East 106th Avenue

Amenities
Available 07/11/20 Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath paired home in Fox Run community boasts new manufactured
wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, and newly tiled bathrooms. The rooms are spacious with plenty of
storage in the closets. The back porch is nicely secluded and a wonderful get away to enjoy your
morning coffee or a happy hour cocktail. The kitchen and family area are open and great for
entertaining. The garage is an oversize 2-car garage for additional storage. Enjoy walks in the
communitys network of parks and walking trails. It is conveniently located to Thornton Rec center and
RTD park and ride for exercise and transportation. Also, an easy access to I25 for traveling North to Fort
Collins or South to Denver. Come and see this gorgeous home before it is gone! Listed by Peter Mitzelfeld at Sophisticated Properties a division of Swan Realty 303-918-7909 www.sophisticatedproperties.com
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3095-e-106th-ave-northglenn-co-80233-usa/914fa745-f865-4b54-83c1-57c3e7594e0e
No Pets Allowed
