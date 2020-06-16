All apartments in Northglenn
3095 East 106th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3095 East 106th Avenue

3095 East 106th Avenue · (303) 918-7909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3095 East 106th Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. Jul 11

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1499 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/11/20 Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath paired home in Fox Run community boasts new manufactured
wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, and newly tiled bathrooms. The rooms are spacious with plenty of
storage in the closets. The back porch is nicely secluded and a wonderful get away to enjoy your
morning coffee or a happy hour cocktail. The kitchen and family area are open and great for
entertaining. The garage is an oversize 2-car garage for additional storage. Enjoy walks in the
communitys network of parks and walking trails. It is conveniently located to Thornton Rec center and
RTD park and ride for exercise and transportation. Also, an easy access to I25 for traveling North to Fort
Collins or South to Denver. Come and see this gorgeous home before it is gone! Listed by Peter Mitzelfeld at Sophisticated Properties a division of Swan Realty 303-918-7909 www.sophisticatedproperties.com

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3095-e-106th-ave-northglenn-co-80233-usa/914fa745-f865-4b54-83c1-57c3e7594e0e

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3095 East 106th Avenue have any available units?
3095 East 106th Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3095 East 106th Avenue have?
Some of 3095 East 106th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3095 East 106th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3095 East 106th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3095 East 106th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3095 East 106th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 3095 East 106th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3095 East 106th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3095 East 106th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3095 East 106th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3095 East 106th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3095 East 106th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3095 East 106th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3095 East 106th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3095 East 106th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3095 East 106th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3095 East 106th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3095 East 106th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
