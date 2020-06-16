3095 East 106th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access

Available 07/11/20 Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath paired home in Fox Run community boasts new manufactured

wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, and newly tiled bathrooms. The rooms are spacious with plenty of

storage in the closets. The back porch is nicely secluded and a wonderful get away to enjoy your

morning coffee or a happy hour cocktail. The kitchen and family area are open and great for

entertaining. The garage is an oversize 2-car garage for additional storage. Enjoy walks in the

communitys network of parks and walking trails. It is conveniently located to Thornton Rec center and

RTD park and ride for exercise and transportation. Also, an easy access to I25 for traveling North to Fort

Collins or South to Denver. Come and see this gorgeous home before it is gone! Listed by Peter Mitzelfeld at Sophisticated Properties a division of Swan Realty 303-918-7909 www.sophisticatedproperties.com



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3095-e-106th-ave-northglenn-co-80233-usa/914fa745-f865-4b54-83c1-57c3e7594e0e



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5856148)