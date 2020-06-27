2249 East 111th Drive - 1

Amenities
Delightful townhome, great location! Large family room leads to a big open kitchen featuring eating area, pantry, glass cooktop stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, lots of countertop space & vast northern views! Upstairs master bedroom features a large closet & en-suite full bath. The second bedroom is perfect for your office or guests & includes a 2nd full bath. Central A/C. Full size washer/dryer included. Attached one-car garage. Ring security doorbell and exterior cameras. Located on a cul-de sac with fenced backyard, garden area, lush green lawn & sprinkler system. Adams 12 School District (Stellar Elementary, Northglenn MS, Thornton HS). Located off of 104th Avenue with easy access to shopping & restaurants, within walking distance of light rail, RTD, and the phenomenal Carpenter Park with lakes, biking/hiking trails, indoor carousel, outdoor amphitheater, rec center, playground & fun for all!!! No Smoking. Dogs okay pending approval, $50 pet rent & deposit. Flexible lease options available.