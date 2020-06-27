All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 2249 East 111th Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
2249 East 111th Drive - 1
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

2249 East 111th Drive - 1

2249 East 111th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2249 East 111th Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Delightful townhome, great location! Large family room leads to a big open kitchen featuring eating area, pantry, glass cooktop stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, lots of countertop space & vast northern views! Upstairs master bedroom features a large closet & en-suite full bath. The second bedroom is perfect for your office or guests & includes a 2nd full bath. Central A/C. Full size washer/dryer included. Attached one-car garage. Ring security doorbell and exterior cameras. Located on a cul-de sac with fenced backyard, garden area, lush green lawn & sprinkler system. Adams 12 School District (Stellar Elementary, Northglenn MS, Thornton HS). Located off of 104th Avenue with easy access to shopping & restaurants, within walking distance of light rail, RTD, and the phenomenal Carpenter Park with lakes, biking/hiking trails, indoor carousel, outdoor amphitheater, rec center, playground & fun for all!!! No Smoking. Dogs okay pending approval, $50 pet rent & deposit. Flexible lease options available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 have any available units?
2249 East 111th Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 have?
Some of 2249 East 111th Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2249 East 111th Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2249 East 111th Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl
Northglenn, CO 80260
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Keystone
12150 Race St
Northglenn, CO 80241
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct
Northglenn, CO 80241
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with PoolNorthglenn Pet Friendly Places
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder