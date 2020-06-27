2249 East 111th Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Delightful townhome, great location! Large family room leads to a big open kitchen featuring eating area, pantry, glass cooktop stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, lots of countertop space & vast northern views! Upstairs master bedroom features a large closet & en-suite full bath. The second bedroom is perfect for your office or guests & includes a 2nd full bath. Central A/C. Full size washer/dryer included. Attached one-car garage. Ring security doorbell and exterior cameras. Located on a cul-de sac with fenced backyard, garden area, lush green lawn & sprinkler system. Adams 12 School District (Stellar Elementary, Northglenn MS, Thornton HS). Located off of 104th Avenue with easy access to shopping & restaurants, within walking distance of light rail, RTD, and the phenomenal Carpenter Park with lakes, biking/hiking trails, indoor carousel, outdoor amphitheater, rec center, playground & fun for all!!! No Smoking. Dogs okay pending approval, $50 pet rent & deposit. Flexible lease options available.