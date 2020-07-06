All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 2181 Phillips Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
2181 Phillips Dr
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

2181 Phillips Dr

2181 Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2181 Phillips Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 9/5/19
3 beds, 2 baths 2050 Sq. Ft.

This brick style, ranch home is available for rent in quiet Northglenn community, featuring 3 beds, 2 baths, 2050 Sq Ft. Living room offers great natural lighting, beautiful wood and tile flooring. Kitchen is updated with newer maple cabinetry, eat in style kitchen with a gas range! Additionally, on the main level you will enjoy 3 bedroom and a full bath with great tile work. Located in the basement, there is an over sized gathering room, another full bathroom with nice tiled walls, plus 2 additional non conforming rooms that could be used as desired. Enjoy the covered front patio, or large patio overlooking the massive garden in the backyard. Air conditioning system and Washer/Dryer are included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Downtown Denver, Brighton, Boulder or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, or HWY 7. Near shopping and restaurants.

Property is shown by appointment only.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.
Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, Water, trash and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2181 Phillips Dr have any available units?
2181 Phillips Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 2181 Phillips Dr have?
Some of 2181 Phillips Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2181 Phillips Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2181 Phillips Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2181 Phillips Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2181 Phillips Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2181 Phillips Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2181 Phillips Dr offers parking.
Does 2181 Phillips Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2181 Phillips Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2181 Phillips Dr have a pool?
No, 2181 Phillips Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2181 Phillips Dr have accessible units?
No, 2181 Phillips Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2181 Phillips Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2181 Phillips Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2181 Phillips Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2181 Phillips Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Keystone
12150 Race St
Northglenn, CO 80241
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct
Northglenn, CO 80241
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with PoolNorthglenn Pet Friendly Places
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder