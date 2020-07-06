2181 Phillips Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE 9/5/19

3 beds, 2 baths 2050 Sq. Ft.



This brick style, ranch home is available for rent in quiet Northglenn community, featuring 3 beds, 2 baths, 2050 Sq Ft. Living room offers great natural lighting, beautiful wood and tile flooring. Kitchen is updated with newer maple cabinetry, eat in style kitchen with a gas range! Additionally, on the main level you will enjoy 3 bedroom and a full bath with great tile work. Located in the basement, there is an over sized gathering room, another full bathroom with nice tiled walls, plus 2 additional non conforming rooms that could be used as desired. Enjoy the covered front patio, or large patio overlooking the massive garden in the backyard. Air conditioning system and Washer/Dryer are included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Downtown Denver, Brighton, Boulder or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, or HWY 7. Near shopping and restaurants.



Property is shown by appointment only.



https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, Water, trash and electric.