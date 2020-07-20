2050 E 117th Way

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 4BD Renovated Northglenn Home for Lease - Property Id: 120468
Text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.
Beautiful wood floors, new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets. Wall to wall stone fireplace. Open staircase to the full finished basement with room to expand in the large family room and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Baths have been remodeled with tile surround and new vanities and fixtures. New paint and carpet through out the home. Check out the backyard with it's large covered patio and Gazebo and 2 storage buildings.
Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!
We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.
Northglenn, Thornton, Federal Heights, Welby, Commerce City, Broomfield Lafayette
*Home is for sale but would be purchased and rented to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Keller Williams Preferred Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120468
Property Id 120468
(RLNE4881521)