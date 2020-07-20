All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:24 AM

2050 E 117th Way

2050 East 117th Way · No Longer Available
Northglenn
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2050 East 117th Way, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 4BD Renovated Northglenn Home for Lease - Property Id: 120468

Text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.

Beautiful wood floors, new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets. Wall to wall stone fireplace. Open staircase to the full finished basement with room to expand in the large family room and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Baths have been remodeled with tile surround and new vanities and fixtures. New paint and carpet through out the home. Check out the backyard with it's large covered patio and Gazebo and 2 storage buildings.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Northglenn, Thornton, Federal Heights, Welby, Commerce City, Broomfield Lafayette

*Home is for sale but would be purchased and rented to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Keller Williams Preferred Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120468
Property Id 120468

(RLNE4881521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 E 117th Way have any available units?
2050 E 117th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 2050 E 117th Way have?
Some of 2050 E 117th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 E 117th Way currently offering any rent specials?
2050 E 117th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 E 117th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 E 117th Way is pet friendly.
Does 2050 E 117th Way offer parking?
No, 2050 E 117th Way does not offer parking.
Does 2050 E 117th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 E 117th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 E 117th Way have a pool?
No, 2050 E 117th Way does not have a pool.
Does 2050 E 117th Way have accessible units?
No, 2050 E 117th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 E 117th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 E 117th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2050 E 117th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2050 E 117th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
