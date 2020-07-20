2050 E 117th Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 4BD Renovated Northglenn Home for Lease - Property Id: 120468



Text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.



Beautiful wood floors, new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets. Wall to wall stone fireplace. Open staircase to the full finished basement with room to expand in the large family room and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Baths have been remodeled with tile surround and new vanities and fixtures. New paint and carpet through out the home. Check out the backyard with it's large covered patio and Gazebo and 2 storage buildings.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.



Northglenn, Thornton, Federal Heights, Welby, Commerce City, Broomfield Lafayette



*Home is for sale but would be purchased and rented to you

** Broker reciprocity thanks to Keller Williams Preferred Realty

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120468

Property Id 120468



(RLNE4881521)