Northglenn, CO
128 Emery Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

128 Emery Rd

128 Emery Road · No Longer Available
Location

128 Emery Road, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
128 Emery Rd Available 04/13/20 128 Emery Rd - This is a one of a kind Northglenn home that you are sure to be proud of. There are many upgrades, including maple cabinets, sile-stone countertops, a gazebo in the very nice back yard, a detached 2 1/2 car garage, and plenty of parking for your RV, boat, cars, toys...

The main floor has just the right amount of open-ness, great flow, and is incredibly light and bright. There are 2 bedrooms on this level a full bath, living room, kitchen, and dining room/ 2nd living room combination with a beautiful electric fireplace and french doors to the patio outside.

The professionally finished basement features a third living/ family/ rec room which you are sure to enjoy, along with 2 other bedrooms, a 3/4 bath, and a laundry room.

Sorry, no cats.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs .

These photos are from 2018, but are still a good representation.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Emery Rd have any available units?
128 Emery Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 128 Emery Rd have?
Some of 128 Emery Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Emery Rd currently offering any rent specials?
128 Emery Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Emery Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Emery Rd is pet friendly.
Does 128 Emery Rd offer parking?
Yes, 128 Emery Rd offers parking.
Does 128 Emery Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Emery Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Emery Rd have a pool?
No, 128 Emery Rd does not have a pool.
Does 128 Emery Rd have accessible units?
No, 128 Emery Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Emery Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Emery Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Emery Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 Emery Rd has units with air conditioning.

