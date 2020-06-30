Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

128 Emery Rd Available 04/13/20 128 Emery Rd - This is a one of a kind Northglenn home that you are sure to be proud of. There are many upgrades, including maple cabinets, sile-stone countertops, a gazebo in the very nice back yard, a detached 2 1/2 car garage, and plenty of parking for your RV, boat, cars, toys...



The main floor has just the right amount of open-ness, great flow, and is incredibly light and bright. There are 2 bedrooms on this level a full bath, living room, kitchen, and dining room/ 2nd living room combination with a beautiful electric fireplace and french doors to the patio outside.



The professionally finished basement features a third living/ family/ rec room which you are sure to enjoy, along with 2 other bedrooms, a 3/4 bath, and a laundry room.



Sorry, no cats.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs .



These photos are from 2018, but are still a good representation.



