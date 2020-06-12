All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

11684 Logan St

11684 Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

11684 Logan Street, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Logan Street Townhome - Property Id: 205636

This beautiful end unit townhome will not disappoint! Charming remodel with all new floors, paint, kitchen cabinets and counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new energy efficient windows. This one has it all. Master Bedroom with 2 closets and En Suite Bathroom, 2 more bedrooms upstairs with shared bath. Good sized back yard and pet friendly!

4th bedroom in basement has it's own 3/4 bathroom en suite, but the bedroom is NON-CONFORMING (no egress).
Location is awesome, walking distance to transportation and all the businesses at 120th and Washington!
1st showings will be the weekend of February 8th. You must fill out a pre screening report through Turbotenant to qualify for a showing! Property available as soon as February 10th!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205636
Property Id 205636

(RLNE5513338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11684 Logan St have any available units?
11684 Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11684 Logan St have?
Some of 11684 Logan St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11684 Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
11684 Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11684 Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11684 Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 11684 Logan St offer parking?
No, 11684 Logan St does not offer parking.
Does 11684 Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11684 Logan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11684 Logan St have a pool?
No, 11684 Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 11684 Logan St have accessible units?
No, 11684 Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 11684 Logan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11684 Logan St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11684 Logan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11684 Logan St does not have units with air conditioning.

