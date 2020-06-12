11684 Logan St

Amenities

Logan Street Townhome - Property Id: 205636



This beautiful end unit townhome will not disappoint! Charming remodel with all new floors, paint, kitchen cabinets and counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new energy efficient windows. This one has it all. Master Bedroom with 2 closets and En Suite Bathroom, 2 more bedrooms upstairs with shared bath. Good sized back yard and pet friendly!



4th bedroom in basement has it's own 3/4 bathroom en suite, but the bedroom is NON-CONFORMING (no egress).

Location is awesome, walking distance to transportation and all the businesses at 120th and Washington!

1st showings will be the weekend of February 8th. You must fill out a pre screening report through Turbotenant to qualify for a showing! Property available as soon as February 10th!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205636

(RLNE5513338)