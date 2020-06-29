11640 Community Center Dr #130

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NORTHGLENN, BIG 3 LEVEL TOWNHOME, PRIVATE FENCED YARD, EASY 1-25 ACCESS! - 7 or 19 Month Lease Options (through 6/30/20 or 6/30/21)

Resident pays $45/month utility fee for water/sewer/trash and gas/electric directly to Xcel Energy.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



3 story 2 bed, 1.5 bath town home in Northglenn. Built in 1980 with 1196 square feet. Great location just steps from neighborhood park, Northglenn Recreation Center, shopping and dining, and easy access to I-25. Main floor includes a living room with wood burning fireplace, 1/2 bathroom, large galley kitchen with white cabinetry and white appliances, and dining room with access to a fenced in back patio. The upstairs has a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private balcony, along with the secondary bedroom and full size bathroom. There is also an unfinished basement with plenty of storage space and a full size washer and dryer. 2 reserved parking spaces.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



