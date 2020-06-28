All apartments in Northglenn
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
11044 Claude Court
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:49 AM

11044 Claude Court

11044 Claude Court · No Longer Available
Location

11044 Claude Court, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful & Open Three Bedroom Townhouse In Northglenn-New Carpet & Updated!! Avail.Now!! - Super sharp 2 story townhome with 3 bedrooms and lots of recent updates, including new interior paint, gleaming hardwood flooring, and updated fixtures.

Open concept kitchen flows seamlessly into warm, inviting family room. Perfect for entertaining or the chef in all of us! Wired for your flat screen & Sound system.

Large master w/ walk-in closet, two additional upstairs bedrooms and dedicated laundry area with full size Washer and Dryer.

Huge kitchen leads to a lovely patio to enjoy. The new Trex deck is perfect for those evening outside grilling. The cozy yard has patio dining space and sitting area, plus small fenced area.

One car garage and even more storage. Great community with easy access to Hwy I-25 and and everything great living in North Denver has to offer!!

Don't hesitate-This one will go fast!!

To schedule a showing, you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com.
Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

Call 303-233-3976 for more information

(RLNE5086477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11044 Claude Court have any available units?
11044 Claude Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11044 Claude Court have?
Some of 11044 Claude Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11044 Claude Court currently offering any rent specials?
11044 Claude Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11044 Claude Court pet-friendly?
No, 11044 Claude Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 11044 Claude Court offer parking?
Yes, 11044 Claude Court offers parking.
Does 11044 Claude Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11044 Claude Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11044 Claude Court have a pool?
No, 11044 Claude Court does not have a pool.
Does 11044 Claude Court have accessible units?
No, 11044 Claude Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11044 Claude Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11044 Claude Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11044 Claude Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11044 Claude Court does not have units with air conditioning.
