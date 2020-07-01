Amenities

10916 Melody Drive Available 05/01/20 Nice Tri-Level Home in Northglenn Available for May 8th Move in. - Tri-level home featuring recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms. This house is equipped with dual shade also known as top down bottom up blinds which allows for open windows with added privacy in all rooms. The bedrooms have multi-functional ceiling fans and lighting fixtures. Recently repainted interior and new tile work done to the kitchen. There is a hutch in the kitchen for added storage. At the top of the stairs is a glass shelving unit which could be used as a display case. The laundry room comes with washer and dryer units as well as a utility sink. There is a tool/garden shed in the backyard available for storage as well as a log storage shed for the wood burning fireplace. This home has a large backyard enclosed by a fence to accommodate dogs of any size. The owners recently replaced the furnace and hot water heater. The basement is unfinished with a nonconforming room.



(RLNE3212125)