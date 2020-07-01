10916 Melody Drive, Northglenn, CO 80234 Northglenn
Amenities
in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
10916 Melody Drive Available 05/01/20 Nice Tri-Level Home in Northglenn Available for May 8th Move in. - Tri-level home featuring recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms. This house is equipped with dual shade also known as top down bottom up blinds which allows for open windows with added privacy in all rooms. The bedrooms have multi-functional ceiling fans and lighting fixtures. Recently repainted interior and new tile work done to the kitchen. There is a hutch in the kitchen for added storage. At the top of the stairs is a glass shelving unit which could be used as a display case. The laundry room comes with washer and dryer units as well as a utility sink. There is a tool/garden shed in the backyard available for storage as well as a log storage shed for the wood burning fireplace. This home has a large backyard enclosed by a fence to accommodate dogs of any size. The owners recently replaced the furnace and hot water heater. The basement is unfinished with a nonconforming room.
(RLNE3212125)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10916 Melody Drive have any available units?
10916 Melody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10916 Melody Drive have?
Some of 10916 Melody Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10916 Melody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10916 Melody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 Melody Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10916 Melody Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10916 Melody Drive offer parking?
No, 10916 Melody Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10916 Melody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10916 Melody Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 Melody Drive have a pool?
No, 10916 Melody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10916 Melody Drive have accessible units?
No, 10916 Melody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 Melody Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10916 Melody Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10916 Melody Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10916 Melody Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
