All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 10916 Melody Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
10916 Melody Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

10916 Melody Drive

10916 Melody Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10916 Melody Drive, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
10916 Melody Drive Available 05/01/20 Nice Tri-Level Home in Northglenn Available for May 8th Move in. - Tri-level home featuring recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms. This house is equipped with dual shade also known as top down bottom up blinds which allows for open windows with added privacy in all rooms. The bedrooms have multi-functional ceiling fans and lighting fixtures. Recently repainted interior and new tile work done to the kitchen. There is a hutch in the kitchen for added storage. At the top of the stairs is a glass shelving unit which could be used as a display case. The laundry room comes with washer and dryer units as well as a utility sink. There is a tool/garden shed in the backyard available for storage as well as a log storage shed for the wood burning fireplace. This home has a large backyard enclosed by a fence to accommodate dogs of any size. The owners recently replaced the furnace and hot water heater. The basement is unfinished with a nonconforming room.

(RLNE3212125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10916 Melody Drive have any available units?
10916 Melody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10916 Melody Drive have?
Some of 10916 Melody Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10916 Melody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10916 Melody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 Melody Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10916 Melody Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10916 Melody Drive offer parking?
No, 10916 Melody Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10916 Melody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10916 Melody Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 Melody Drive have a pool?
No, 10916 Melody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10916 Melody Drive have accessible units?
No, 10916 Melody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 Melody Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10916 Melody Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10916 Melody Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10916 Melody Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Keystone
12150 Race St
Northglenn, CO 80241
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct
Northglenn, CO 80241
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with PoolNorthglenn Pet Friendly Places
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder