Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
10881 Blue Jay Lane
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

10881 Blue Jay Lane

10881 Blue Jay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10881 Blue Jay Lane, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
10881 Blue Jay Lane Available 05/18/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Northglenn Home - This home is located in a very family friendly neighborhood minutes from schools and several grocery stores. There are hardwood floors throughout the main floor and tile in the bathroom and kitchen. The bedrooms feature spacious closets and large windows that allow for lots of natural light. The kitchen has lots of storage space with an abundance of cabinetry and a an area for a small table. Downstairs is carpeted and there is also an extra bathroom with a stand-up shower. Also downstairs is a storage room with washer and dryer hookups and an office space or non-conforming bedroom. The property also has an attached carport and a large fenced in backyard with a storage shed. Come take a look at the area and tour your new home!

Dogs negotiable with deposit. Tenants pay all utilities.

Elementary School: Stukey
Middle school: Northglenn
High school: Northglenn
School District: Adams 12

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a viewing today!

(RLNE5606158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10881 Blue Jay Lane have any available units?
10881 Blue Jay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10881 Blue Jay Lane have?
Some of 10881 Blue Jay Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10881 Blue Jay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10881 Blue Jay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10881 Blue Jay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10881 Blue Jay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10881 Blue Jay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10881 Blue Jay Lane offers parking.
Does 10881 Blue Jay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10881 Blue Jay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10881 Blue Jay Lane have a pool?
No, 10881 Blue Jay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10881 Blue Jay Lane have accessible units?
No, 10881 Blue Jay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10881 Blue Jay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10881 Blue Jay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10881 Blue Jay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10881 Blue Jay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
