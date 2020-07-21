Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dogs allowed carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

10881 Blue Jay Lane Available 05/18/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Northglenn Home - This home is located in a very family friendly neighborhood minutes from schools and several grocery stores. There are hardwood floors throughout the main floor and tile in the bathroom and kitchen. The bedrooms feature spacious closets and large windows that allow for lots of natural light. The kitchen has lots of storage space with an abundance of cabinetry and a an area for a small table. Downstairs is carpeted and there is also an extra bathroom with a stand-up shower. Also downstairs is a storage room with washer and dryer hookups and an office space or non-conforming bedroom. The property also has an attached carport and a large fenced in backyard with a storage shed. Come take a look at the area and tour your new home!



Dogs negotiable with deposit. Tenants pay all utilities.



Elementary School: Stukey

Middle school: Northglenn

High school: Northglenn

School District: Adams 12



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a viewing today!



(RLNE5606158)