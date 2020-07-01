All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

10653 Larson Drive

10653 Larson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10653 Larson Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3+BD Single Family w/ Off Street Parking!! - 10653 Larson Drive is a well taken care of spacious home! Easy access to 1-25 & 104th, minutes from the Denver Premium Outlets, Northglenn Market Place, Boondocks and much more!!

The home offers beautiful original hardwood flooring through out the main level. Floor to ceiling living room windows three nice size bedrooms, updated main bathroom w/vinyl flooring, kitchen includes:refrigerator, dishwasher and cook top stove. Newer counter tops, eating space and plenty of cabinet space.
The basement has a huge family room, additional office room, half bathroom and large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.
Also included is a 1-car carport, 1-car garage, large fenced backyard and central A/C

Rent $1,995 Deposit $1,900 (wac) Application $40 per applicant 18 yrs.+. Must gross 3x's the rent to qualify.
Tenant pays all utilities No evictions, No pets. Not Section 8 approved.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the Contact us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5195716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10653 Larson Drive have any available units?
10653 Larson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10653 Larson Drive have?
Some of 10653 Larson Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10653 Larson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10653 Larson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10653 Larson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10653 Larson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 10653 Larson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10653 Larson Drive offers parking.
Does 10653 Larson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10653 Larson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10653 Larson Drive have a pool?
No, 10653 Larson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10653 Larson Drive have accessible units?
No, 10653 Larson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10653 Larson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10653 Larson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10653 Larson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10653 Larson Drive has units with air conditioning.

