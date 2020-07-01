Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3+BD Single Family w/ Off Street Parking!! - 10653 Larson Drive is a well taken care of spacious home! Easy access to 1-25 & 104th, minutes from the Denver Premium Outlets, Northglenn Market Place, Boondocks and much more!!



The home offers beautiful original hardwood flooring through out the main level. Floor to ceiling living room windows three nice size bedrooms, updated main bathroom w/vinyl flooring, kitchen includes:refrigerator, dishwasher and cook top stove. Newer counter tops, eating space and plenty of cabinet space.

The basement has a huge family room, additional office room, half bathroom and large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.

Also included is a 1-car carport, 1-car garage, large fenced backyard and central A/C



Rent $1,995 Deposit $1,900 (wac) Application $40 per applicant 18 yrs.+. Must gross 3x's the rent to qualify.

Tenant pays all utilities No evictions, No pets. Not Section 8 approved.



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the Contact us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5195716)