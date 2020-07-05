10477 Grant St

Amenities

* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * New paint throughout * Great location in Northglenn with easy access to 104th Ave. & I-25 * Clean 3 bedroom brick ranch * Living room with wood burning fireplace * Eat-in kitchen * Hardwood in the large family room & all bedrooms * Large master bedrooms has private 3/4 bath * Washer & dryer included * Two car garage with work area * Corner lot * Blocks from Grant Park and Kiwanis Park Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com