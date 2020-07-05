All apartments in Northglenn
10477 Grant St
Last updated October 12 2019 at 5:35 PM

10477 Grant St

10477 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

10477 Grant Street, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * New paint throughout * Great location in Northglenn with easy access to 104th Ave. & I-25 * Clean 3 bedroom brick ranch * Living room with wood burning fireplace * Eat-in kitchen * Hardwood in the large family room & all bedrooms * Large master bedrooms has private 3/4 bath * Washer & dryer included * Two car garage with work area * Corner lot * Blocks from Grant Park and Kiwanis Park Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10477 Grant St have any available units?
10477 Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10477 Grant St have?
Some of 10477 Grant St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10477 Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
10477 Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10477 Grant St pet-friendly?
No, 10477 Grant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 10477 Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 10477 Grant St offers parking.
Does 10477 Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10477 Grant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10477 Grant St have a pool?
No, 10477 Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 10477 Grant St have accessible units?
No, 10477 Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 10477 Grant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10477 Grant St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10477 Grant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10477 Grant St does not have units with air conditioning.

