3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
198 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niwot, CO
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7003 Johnson Circle
7003 Johnson Circle, Niwot, CO
Pristine Home in Walkable Johnson Farm Neighborhood in Niwot - Sunny and Bright two story home on corner lot in coveted Johnson Farm! This immaculate home has been well cared for and is move-in ready.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
376 2nd Avenue
376 2nd Avenue, Niwot, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE at Gateway of Idyllic Niwot - Property Id: 288729 Nestled on the corner of 2nd Ave and Niwot Rd, this property is the gateway to Niwot! Top-of-the-line appliances, ample on-site parking, a Western-facing
Results within 5 miles of Niwot
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Gunbarrel
34 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1150 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1406 3rd Street
1406 3rd Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1554 sqft
SUPER CUTE 3 BED/2 BATH BUNGALOW IN OLD TOWN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Historic 3rd Avenue Old Town Charmer. Character abounds with arched doorways, and windows, remodeled bath and updated kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1253 Brookfield Dr.
1253 Brookfield Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1700 sqft
1253 Brookfield Dr. Available 06/15/20 Quiet Tri-Level in a Cul-de-Sac with attached 2 car garage! - Lovely tri-level home with charm galore! Wood floors on main level, 3 Bedrooms up including a Master Suite and additional bathroom.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
78 Bountiful Avenue
78 Bountiful Avenue, Longmont, CO
NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN HARVEST JUNCTION AVAILABLE NOW! - You do not want to miss this gorgeous South facing home in Longmont's Harvest Junction.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
6942 Roaring Fork Trail
6942 Roaring Fork Trail, Gunbarrel, CO
Rarely Available Remodeled Rancher in Idyllic Boulder Country Club! - Remodeled Rancher on Golf Course in Boulder! Gorgeous open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, hardwood floors, golf course views, and
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4228 Riley Drive
4228 Riley Drive, Longmont, CO
4228 Riley Drive Available 07/10/20 Luxury Living in Longmont! Spacious Townhome in SW Longmont for Lease! - Lovely Longmont home in SW Longmont! End unit with lots of light, square footage, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, attached garage and
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6451 Ace Court
6451 Ace, Boulder County, CO
6451 Ace Court Available 08/01/20 Lovely Lake Valley Golf Course Home for Lease in Niwot! - Bright and sunny home on the 4th hole of the Lake Valley golf course overlooking a private lake. Gorgeous views.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1517 Spencer Street
1517 Spencer Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Updated Longmont House for Rent on a Quiet Street - This house is located on a quiet street with a fenced back yard, alley access and a garden area. There are new windows, carpet and paint and a ceiling fan in each room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1318 Gay St.
1318 Gay Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1417 sqft
Pristine and Beautifully Remodeled Ranch in an awesome part of central Longmont! - Rare Ranch Rental - and this one has it all! Newly remodeled with a lovely and functional kitchen with SS appliances, and tons of space in an open floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
713 Grandview Meadows Drive
713 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1457 sqft
This 2-Level Townhome is Light, Airy and Spacious and Available for Rent in Longmont! - Premium quality Townhome. Light, airy and spacious. 1457 finished SF with 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car attached. 9' ceilings on main floor. Upgraded finishes.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1712 Roma Court
1712 Roma Court, Longmont, CO
Beautiful Executive Home in SouthWest Longmont - 4 bedroom/3.5 bath No housing or vouchers No Pets Allowed (RLNE5662085)
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1123 Emery Street #3
1123 Emery Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Large Living Rooms in Both the Upstairs and Downstairs in this Longmont House for Rent - New paint in upstairs and kitchen cabinets. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large living rooms in both upstairs and down stairs.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10531 N. 95th Street
10531 N 95th St, Boulder County, CO
Home on about 4.9638 acres in Longmont - 4 bedroom 1.75 bath home with 1 car detached heated garage / work shop. Home includes 2 pastures and lake. (RLNE5429984)
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1609 Hallet Peak Drive
1609 Hallet Peak Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedroom Home in Longmont - Beautiful home right across the street from an great park system! Move in and take advantage of the playgrounds, walking trails, frisbee golf, basketball, volleyball, soccer and skateboarding all with amazing views of
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1023 Tulip Street
1023 Tulip Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1725 sqft
1023 Tulip Street Available 07/01/20 CENTRALLY LOCATED 3 BED/1.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
775 Thornwood Circle
775 Thornwood Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
775 Thornwood Circle Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom Home For Rent in Longmont's Meadow View - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Meadow View neighborhood. Great mountain views, fireplace, and close to trails. you must check out this property.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
939 Rose Street
939 Rose Street, Longmont, CO
939 Rose Street Available 07/01/20 SUPER CUTE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Don't miss this brick home on a quiet street with beautiful landscaping to include large shade trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard with alley
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
300 Crestridge Lane
300 Crestridge Lane, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1525 sqft
GREAT 3 BED/1.75 BATH HOME THAT BACKS TO SUNSET GOLF COURSE AVAILABLE: May 15th - You don't want to miss this great ranch-style home that backs to the 3rd hole/4th tee of Sunset Golf Course! Walking distance to Golden Ponds and the bike path.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3900 Glenneyre Drive
3900 Glenneyre Drive, Longmont, CO
Stunning custom home available in Longmont in Somerset Meadows. Fresh and tasteful. - BEAUTIFUL SOMERSET MEADOWS. Fresh elegance; beautifully and tastefully renovated to retain the classic and add a light, bright, fresh look.
