/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:32 PM
217 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Superior, CO
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
114 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1430 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rock Creek Ranch
1 Unit Available
2161 Dailey Street
2161 Dailey Street, Superior, CO
2161 Dailey Street Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 4BD/4BA Rock Creek Home! - Located in the highly desirable Rock Creek neighborhood, this spacious home boasts a finished basement with an additional bedroom, living room, and walk in closet.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
104 Cayauga Way
104 Cayauge Way, Superior, CO
Come and see this wonderful 4 bedroom 4 bathroom family home in Superior! Hardwood kitchen floors.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Rock Creek Ranch
1 Unit Available
1947 Eldorado Dr.
1947 Eldorado Drive, Superior, CO
This fabulous single family home with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths has a finished basement, 3 car garage with opener on main doors. New Wood louver blinds on all windows and fresh paint. All new kitchen appliances. A Dog is allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Superior
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
26 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Midcities
129 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2121 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
892 West Chestnut Circle
892 West Chestnut Circle, Louisville, CO
Bright 4BR, great Louisville location, upgraded kitchen! (Chestnut) - Bright is just the start of all the features of this great 4BR Louisville home! From the inviting entry with vaulted ceilings to the dining area and kitchen featuring cherry
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
945 Saint Andrews Lane
945 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO
Fully Furnished Stunning Six Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville - FABULOUSLY UPDATED AND FULLY FURNISHED BY AJ CHAMBERLIN! DESIGNER LIGHTING.
Results within 5 miles of Superior
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
11 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,574
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
19 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
34 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1067 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
30 Units Available
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,361
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lac Amora
1 Unit Available
1095 Lilac Circle
1095 Lilac Circle, Broomfield, CO
1095 Lilac Circle Available 06/13/20 Delightful 4bd/2bd home in Quiet Cul-de-sac Neighborhood, Available June 13th! - Delightful and Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac in Broomfield Available June 13th! This property features brand
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Martin Acres
1 Unit Available
340 43rd Street
340 South 43rd Street, Boulder, CO
340 43rd Street Available 07/07/20 Ranch Style Home for Rent in South Boulder with a 2-car Garage - Come and see this south Boulder ranch style home. There are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a detached 2 car garage and a bonus family room.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
709 Stage Station Way
709 Stage Station Way, Lafayette, CO
709 Stage Station Way Available 07/15/20 Sophisticated and Fully Furnished Open-Concept Ranch for Rent in Lafayette - This open-concept ranch home built in 2017 is available fully furnished. Enjoy the sophisticated elegance on each level.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
616 Dahlia St
616 West Dahlia Street, Louisville, CO
616 Dahlia St Available 08/14/20 - (RLNE5845291)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
10411 Holland Street
10411 Holland Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
10411 Holland Street Available 07/01/20 2 Story home with basement in Westminster - This is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath single family home available for move in beginning of July.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Majestic Heights
1 Unit Available
650 South 42 ST
650 South 42nd Street, Boulder, CO
650 South 42 ST Available 08/01/20 Lovely 5BR home with lots of upgrades, big deck and yard! (42nd) - This renovated 5BR, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Gorham Court
338 Gorham Court, Louisville, CO
338 Gorham Court Available 08/01/20 Biggest back yard around! 4BR, 2 car garage, 2 living spaces! (Gorham) - From the moment you enter this lovely home, you'll appreciate all the living space.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9993 Carbon Road
9993 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home and an
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keewaydin
1 Unit Available
235 SEMINOLE DR
235 Seminole Drive, Boulder, CO
235 SEMINOLE DR Available 08/02/20 235 Seminole -South Boulder - 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a quiet South Boulder neighborhood. The house is bi-level with 2 bedrooms upstairs with a large living room, bath, kitchen and a large deck.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
1 Unit Available
11317 Uptown Ave.
11317 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1674 sqft
11317 Uptown Ave. Available 06/16/20 Modern Town home in Beautiful Neighborhood with Town Center Nearby! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupants.
Similar Pages
Superior 1 BedroomsSuperior 2 BedroomsSuperior 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuperior 3 BedroomsSuperior Apartments with BalconySuperior Apartments with Garage
Superior Apartments with GymSuperior Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSuperior Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSuperior Apartments with ParkingSuperior Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO