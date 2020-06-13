/
3 bedroom apartments
77 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Firestone, CO
466 Berwick Ave
466 Berwick Avenue, Firestone, CO
466 Berwick Ave Available 08/01/20 4BR, 2BA, updated kitchen, great yard & deck, central AC! - This spacious 4-bedroom home has lots to offer! Two living spaces make sure theres enough room for everyone.
101 Jackson
101 Jackson Drive, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
mobile home corner lotiP
6708 Sage Ave
6708 Sage Ave, Firestone, CO
Welcome home to this lovely brick ranch, 3 bedrooms on the main floor, 2 more downstairs - great walk in closets. Great hangout/living room in basement with huge storage area.
6338 Stagecoach Ave.
6338 Stagecoach Avenue, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2789 sqft
6338 Stagecoach Ave. Available 05/01/20 AWESOME 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN RIDGE CREST SUBDIVISION-FIRESTONE AVAILABLE MAY 1! - This immaculate, open-floor plan home in Firestone is ideal for families and entertaining.
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,123
1382 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
10675 Durango Pl
10675 Durango Place, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1371 sqft
3 BR, 2.5 bath Home for Rent, new interior, 10675 Durango Pl. - NEW INTERIOR in 2019 because of a fire restoration, including kitchen cabinets and appliances, all flooring & paint, most windows and doors.
10597 Butte Dr
10597 Butte Drive, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1500 sqft
10597 Butte Dr Available 06/26/20 - 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home, w/d hookups, fenced yard, garage, one pet negotiable. (RLNE2309683)
242 Dunmire Street
242 Dunmire Street, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Come see this beautiful recently renovated house in Frederick. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a master suite. This house has a large fenced in yard, plus plenty of off street parking. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
452 Homestead Parkway
452 Homestead Parkway, Longmont, CO
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1709237.
1461 Moonlight Drive
1461 Moonlight Drive, Longmont, CO
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Longmont! This spacious 3,100sqft home features an upgraded, welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
78 Bountiful Avenue
78 Bountiful Avenue, Longmont, CO
NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN HARVEST JUNCTION AVAILABLE NOW! - You do not want to miss this gorgeous South facing home in Longmont's Harvest Junction.
2 E Mountain View
2 Mountain View Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1775 sqft
2 E Mountain View Available 06/26/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5809237)
1269 Fall River Cir
1269 Fall River Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
1269 Fall River Cir Available 07/10/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Southeast Longmont - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This three bedroom Ranch is located in Southeast Longmont in the Wolf Creek
1164 Trout Creek Circle
1164 Trout Creek Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1881 sqft
1164 Trout Creek Circle Available 06/15/20 - 3 bed/2.5 bath No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638485)
1123 Emery Street #3
1123 Emery Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Large Living Rooms in Both the Upstairs and Downstairs in this Longmont House for Rent - New paint in upstairs and kitchen cabinets. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large living rooms in both upstairs and down stairs.
804 Summer Hawk Drive
804 Summer Hawk Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1325 sqft
Located near Hwy 119 North of new Medical Facility and near by Walmart shopping center More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/longmont-co?lid=12972160 (RLNE5471538)
1361 Armstrong Drive
1361 Armstrong Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2241 sqft
1361 Armstrong Drive Available 07/01/20 FABULOUS 3 BED/2.5 HOME IN SHADOW GRASS AVAILABLE JULY 1! - This home is the elegant Geneva model that features a large family room and adjacent breakfast nook that creates a comfortable living area.
762 Rees Ct
762 Rees Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1130 sqft
762 Rees Ct Available 07/07/20 3 BR, 1 bath house, wood floors, garage, 762 Rees Ct, Longmont - 762 Rees Ct, 3 BR, 1 bath, 1130 SF, sunroom, detached single car garage. See YouTube Video tour: alertrealty.
1617 Harlequin Dr
1617 Harlequin Drive, Longmont, CO
5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr - 5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr, Longmont See YouTube Video Tour here: https://youtu.
804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107
804 Summer Hawk Dr, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1360 sqft
Welcome home to this ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo. First floor - no stairs! Rent includes Water/Sewer/Trash.
508 Ridge Ave
508 Ridge Avenue, Longmont, CO
Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in South Longmont's Quail Ridge. Upstairs laundry - washer and dryer included. Large Master retreat with walk in closet and built in shelving. Cozy front porch and private side yard with patio for your summer bbq.
1238 Fremont Ct
1238 Freemont Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1418 sqft
This cute tri-level has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has a fenced yard. Owner will allow one medium sized dog but NO cats! This house has a 2 car garage with opener and AC. Property also has a outdoor patio great for entertaining.
6286 Taft Street
6286 Taft Street, Frederick, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2005 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Home with Mountain Views. HUGE Backyard. Very Isolated Location. 3 Car Garage, Loft, Fireplace, Built Ins, Master Suite.
