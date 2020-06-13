Apartment List
/
CO
/
niwot
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

242 Apartments for rent in Niwot, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7003 Johnson Circle
7003 Johnson Circle, Niwot, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3403 sqft
Pristine Home in Walkable Johnson Farm Neighborhood in Niwot - Sunny and Bright two story home on corner lot in coveted Johnson Farm! This immaculate home has been well cared for and is move-in ready.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
376 2nd Avenue
376 2nd Avenue, Niwot, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE at Gateway of Idyllic Niwot - Property Id: 288729 Nestled on the corner of 2nd Ave and Niwot Rd, this property is the gateway to Niwot! Top-of-the-line appliances, ample on-site parking, a Western-facing

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8060 Niwot Rd #35
8060 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
487 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8060 Niwot Rd #35 Available 08/01/20 Avail. AUG. 1st in charming Niwot CO ** 1 bdrm Condo - This is a beautiful, quiet one bedroom condo located in the heart of Niwot. Walking distance to bus line, shopping center, open space trails and bike paths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8050 Niwot Road # 2
8050 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
700 sqft
8050 Niwot Road # 2 Available 07/10/20 Upgraded Downtown Niwot 2 Bedroom Condo - This fully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo; walking distance to downtown Niwot, great schools, parks and trails.
Results within 5 miles of Niwot
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,655
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,295
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,396
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
14 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
6 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
24 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Gunbarrel
34 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,123
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
161 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,430
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
5 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5882 Orchard Creek Lane
5882 Orchard Creek Lane, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2197 sqft
Come check out this bright and spacious home in Gunbarrel! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a huge three car garage, and a beautiful backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1406 3rd Street
1406 3rd Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1554 sqft
SUPER CUTE 3 BED/2 BATH BUNGALOW IN OLD TOWN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Historic 3rd Avenue Old Town Charmer. Character abounds with arched doorways, and windows, remodeled bath and updated kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4763 white rock cir E
4763 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit E Available 07/02/20 Updated 2 bed 2 bath with loft, garage & balcony - Property Id: 161654 Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with balcony & a loft for rent. Free off-street parking.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
6942 Roaring Fork Trail
6942 Roaring Fork Trail, Gunbarrel, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
3559 sqft
Rarely Available Remodeled Rancher in Idyllic Boulder Country Club! - Remodeled Rancher on Golf Course in Boulder! Gorgeous open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, hardwood floors, golf course views, and

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1517 Spencer Street
1517 Spencer Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Updated Longmont House for Rent on a Quiet Street - This house is located on a quiet street with a fenced back yard, alley access and a garden area. There are new windows, carpet and paint and a ceiling fan in each room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1318 Gay St.
1318 Gay Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1417 sqft
Pristine and Beautifully Remodeled Ranch in an awesome part of central Longmont! - Rare Ranch Rental - and this one has it all! Newly remodeled with a lovely and functional kitchen with SS appliances, and tons of space in an open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
713 Grandview Meadows Drive
713 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1457 sqft
This 2-Level Townhome is Light, Airy and Spacious and Available for Rent in Longmont! - Premium quality Townhome. Light, airy and spacious. 1457 finished SF with 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car attached. 9' ceilings on main floor. Upgraded finishes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5126 Williams Fork Trail #206
5126 Williams Fork Trail, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Boulder, Colorado Condo For Rent! Very Spacious and Light Unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condo Community! - Very spacious and light unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condos, pets negotiable! Great condo in Gunpark area, near shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Niwot, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Niwot renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Niwot 2 BedroomsNiwot 3 BedroomsNiwot Apartments with Balcony
Niwot Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNiwot Apartments with Parking
Niwot Dog Friendly ApartmentsNiwot Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COShaw Heights, CO
Stonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College