2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:59 PM
146 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niwot, CO
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8050 Niwot Road # 2
8050 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
700 sqft
8050 Niwot Road # 2 Available 07/10/20 Upgraded Downtown Niwot 2 Bedroom Condo - This fully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo; walking distance to downtown Niwot, great schools, parks and trails.
Results within 5 miles of Niwot
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
24 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1040 sqft
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Gunbarrel
34 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
15 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1051 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
6 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
161 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
5 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
818 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4763 white rock cir E
4763 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit E Available 07/02/20 Updated 2 bed 2 bath with loft, garage & balcony - Property Id: 161654 Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with balcony & a loft for rent. Free off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
412 COLLYER
412 Collyer St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1144 sqft
412 Collyer - Avail: NOW Close to old town - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors thru out.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4471 Driftwood Pl
4471 Driftwood Place, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
896 sqft
4471 Driftwood Pl Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5823345)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5126 Williams Fork Trail #206
5126 Williams Fork Trail, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Boulder, Colorado Condo For Rent! Very Spacious and Light Unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condo Community! - Very spacious and light unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condos, pets negotiable! Great condo in Gunpark area, near shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1338 Terry Street - 1338 Terry Street
1338 Terry Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 Terry Street - 1338 Terry Street Available 07/24/20 Roomy Duplex Close to Downtown Longmont - This 2 bed 2 bath duplex is just off 287 minutes to shopping, employment and downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202
7483 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1000 sqft
Fully furnished, all-inclusive, condo with flexible lease terms in Gunbarrel, Colorado! - Fully furnished, stylish, modern condo rental in Country Club Greens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
348 Collyer #104
348 Collyer Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
950 sqft
348 Collyer #104 Available 07/24/20 - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal,Washer and Dryer, Off Street parking, No Pets. (RLNE2051345)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
624 Bross St
624 Bross Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1960 sqft
This beautiful home is just blocks form downtown Longmont, schools, and shopping. Huge yard with sprinklers 1 car garage and large unfinished basement for storage has furnace and wood burning stove. Hardwood floors and eat in kitchen nook.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge at Twin Peaks
2424 9th Avenue, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1026 sqft
Our two bedroom two bath floorplan features a dual master layout with oversized closets and full bathroom in both rooms! The apartment has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, white quartz counters, two-tone designer paint, tile backspash
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
18 Ash Court, # 2
18 Ash Court, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
For rent- 18 Ash Court Unit #2 Large 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms. Townhouse style apartment, with small private patio area. Dishwasher, off-street parking. $95 flat monthly fee for water and gas. 18 Ash Court near Hover and Purdue.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
211 Bowen Street
211 Bowen Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
810 sqft
Lots of Light in this Garden Level Duplex in Old Town Longmont - Great Old Town Longmont location. Lots of light in this garden level 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex.
