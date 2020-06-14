/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
70 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niwot, CO
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8060 Niwot Rd #35
8060 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
487 sqft
8060 Niwot Rd #35 Available 08/01/20 Avail. AUG. 1st in charming Niwot CO ** 1 bdrm Condo - This is a beautiful, quiet one bedroom condo located in the heart of Niwot. Walking distance to bus line, shopping center, open space trails and bike paths.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
734 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Gunbarrel
34 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,361
752 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
755 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
712 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
5 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,343
588 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
24 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
734 sqft
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
160 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,533
864 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
464 Main Street #A
464 Main St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,700
830 sqft
Loft apartment in the heart of Downtown Longmont in a newly remodeled commercial building. - Just steps from great breweries, great restaurants and great shopping new in 2017, second story, loft style one bedroom apartment.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1
7430 Singing Hills Court, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 Available 06/17/20 Cozy 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment in Gunbarrel! Available June 16th! - This cozy condo is clean and updated with new flooring throughout, slate tile bathroom enclosure, newer vanity, counter top,
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4678 White Rock Circle #7
4678 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,310
669 sqft
4678 White Rock Circle #7 Available 07/01/20 Nicely updated, fully furnished all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms! - The Hunter Creek condos are located in northeast Boulder, near the Twin Lakes near the Boulder Country Club and
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
North Broadway - Holiday
9 Units Available
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,740
525 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups, as well as patios or balconies. Playground and pool available. Close to Violet Park and Foothills Community Park. Minutes from Shining Mountain Waldorf School.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
19 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,430
813 sqft
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
East Foothills
27 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,630
735 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,460
790 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Table Mesa North
21 Units Available
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,690
739 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
East Foothills
20 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,955
679 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Broadway - Holiday
19 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
