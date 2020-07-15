/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
81 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Niwot, CO
6927 Totara Pl
6927 Totara Place, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1076 sqft
Cute two bedroom, two bath home in quiet Niwot. Kitchen, living room and additional space that could be used for office or another room. Kitchen has granite counter tops. 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Niwot
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Gunbarrel
Gunbarrel Center
5340 Gunbarrel Center Court, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1121 sqft
Brand-new units with quartz counters, extra cabinet space, and walk-in closets. Pet-welcoming community contains a 24-hour gym and playground. Within walking distance of numerous shops and restaurants. Fifteen minutes to downtown Boulder.
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1051 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Gunbarrel
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1040 sqft
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
986 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Gunbarrel
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Gunbarrel
4763 white rock cir E
4763 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1089 sqft
Unit E Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed 2 bath with loft, garage & balcony - Property Id: 161654 Free month!! First month free rent on 10+ month lease. Note this listing is for the entire condo, not just a bedroom.
611 Grandview Meadows Dr.
611 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1588 sqft
Brand New Townhome upgraded to the 9's with attached 2 Car Garage and Mountain Views! - Outstanding Townhome unit with hardwood floors on the main level, 1/2 bath on the main, and double master suites upstairs.
Gunbarrel
4833 White Rock Circle Unit C
4833 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
869 sqft
4833 White Rock Circle Unit C Available 09/01/20 Lovely two-bedroom condominium in Gunbarrel - Available 9/1 - This quaint condo lies in a nice quiet community close to everything Boulder has to offer.
Gunbarrel
7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202
7454 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
985 sqft
7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Condo Available For Rent in Country Club Greens - This second floor, 985 square foot home in the Country Club Greens condominiums has two full size bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Stonebridge at Twin Peaks
2424 9th Avenue, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1026 sqft
Our two bedroom two bath floorplan features a dual master layout with oversized closets and full bathroom in both rooms! The apartment has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, white quartz counters, two-tone designer paint, tile backspash
Gunbarrel
5116 WILLIAMS FORK TR #101
5116 Williams Fork Trail, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
5116 WILLIAMS FORK TR #101 Available 09/01/20 5116 Williams For - Gunbarrel - Available 9/1 Price: $1495.00 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo in Gunbarrel. Unit has updated baths and kitchen.
Gunbarrel
4654 White Rock Circle Unit 4
4654 White Rock Circle, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
879 sqft
4654 White Rock Circle Unit 4 Available 07/25/20 Quaint Condo in Gunbarrel -Available July 25th - Come rent our pretty, well-maintained 2BR, 2BA condo in Gunbarrel. Quiet neighborhood, close to Covidien, etc.
Results within 10 miles of Niwot
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
East Foothills
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Whittier
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1012 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
