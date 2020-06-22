All apartments in Loveland
Find more places like 4895 Laporte Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loveland, CO
/
4895 Laporte Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:37 PM

4895 Laporte Avenue

4895 Laporte Avenue · (970) 363-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Loveland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4895 Laporte Avenue, Loveland, CO 80538
Centennial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available August 1st

Dog 30lbs and under negotiable

This is a very nice 3 bed 3 bath home. Some of the features include an oversized 2 car garage, beautiful landscaping, central a/c, vaulted ceilings, nice 5 piece bath with walk in closets and much more. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily at Stegner Property Management 970-420-2191 Ext 3.

$55.00 Application fee per person.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4895 Laporte Avenue have any available units?
4895 Laporte Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4895 Laporte Avenue have?
Some of 4895 Laporte Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4895 Laporte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4895 Laporte Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4895 Laporte Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4895 Laporte Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4895 Laporte Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4895 Laporte Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4895 Laporte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4895 Laporte Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4895 Laporte Avenue have a pool?
No, 4895 Laporte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4895 Laporte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4895 Laporte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4895 Laporte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4895 Laporte Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4895 Laporte Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr
Loveland, CO 80538
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave
Loveland, CO 80537
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr
Loveland, CO 80538
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave
Loveland, CO 80538
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue
Loveland, CO 80537
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr
Loveland, CO 80537
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St
Loveland, CO 80537
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE
Loveland, CO 80537

Similar Pages

Loveland 1 BedroomsLoveland 2 Bedrooms
Loveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLoveland Apartments with Balcony
Loveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Loveland ThompsonNortheast Central Loveland
East Central LovelandDowntown Loveland
Mountain View

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity