Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:50 PM

4541 Lucerne Avenue

4541 Lucerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4541 Lucerne Avenue, Loveland, CO 80538
Centennial

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833536.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Loveland will welcome you with 1,300 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, main floor bath, lots of natural light, washer and dryer hookups, and a gorgeous great room. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Emerald Glen Natural Area. Also nearby are Dutch Bros Coffee, King Soopers, Orchards Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Centennial Elementary School, Lucile Erwin Middle School, and Loveland High School.

Dogs under 25 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.

Rent includes yard care and snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833536.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.970rent.com
970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 Lucerne Avenue have any available units?
4541 Lucerne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loveland, CO.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4541 Lucerne Avenue have?
Some of 4541 Lucerne Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4541 Lucerne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4541 Lucerne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 Lucerne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4541 Lucerne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4541 Lucerne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4541 Lucerne Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4541 Lucerne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4541 Lucerne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 Lucerne Avenue have a pool?
No, 4541 Lucerne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4541 Lucerne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4541 Lucerne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 Lucerne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4541 Lucerne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
