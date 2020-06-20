4541 Lucerne Avenue

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833536.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Loveland will welcome you with 1,300 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, main floor bath, lots of natural light, washer and dryer hookups, and a gorgeous great room. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Emerald Glen Natural Area. Also nearby are Dutch Bros Coffee, King Soopers, Orchards Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Centennial Elementary School, Lucile Erwin Middle School, and Loveland High School.



Dogs under 25 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.



Rent includes yard care and snow removal.



