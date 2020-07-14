All apartments in Loveland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 PM

2554 W 44th St

2554 West 44th Street · (720) 745-6923
Location

2554 West 44th Street, Loveland, CO 80538
Centennial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2554 W 44th St · Avail. Sep 14

$1,650

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2554 W 44th St Available 09/14/20 Lovely 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home in NW Loveland!! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

*3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home
*Located Off of Wilson & 43rd
*Attached 1-Car Garage with 1 Remote
*1248 square feet
*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave
*Washer/Dryer Hookups Only
*Window Coverings Included
*Front Porch/Back Patio
*Forced Air Heat
*Tenant Pays All Utilities - Electric/Water & Sewer/Trash: City of Loveland, Gas: Xcel Energy
*Up to Two Dogs Allowed with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee

This beautiful 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath home is located near the intersection of Wilson Ave. and 43rd St. in NW Loveland! This home features an open kitchen with all appliances and adjacent dining room. Spacious living room and custom touches throughout.
Amenities include fabulous front porch, washer/dryer hook-ups, 2-car attached garage and spacious yard. Don't miss out on this one and call us today for your showing!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet deposit - limit: 2 pets! LJ 6/17/20

Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet deposit - limit: 2 pets

To schedule a showing please call (720) 745-6923.

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.
YouTube Video URL --

(RLNE1846084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 W 44th St have any available units?
2554 W 44th St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2554 W 44th St have?
Some of 2554 W 44th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 W 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
2554 W 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 W 44th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2554 W 44th St is pet friendly.
Does 2554 W 44th St offer parking?
Yes, 2554 W 44th St offers parking.
Does 2554 W 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 W 44th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 W 44th St have a pool?
No, 2554 W 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 2554 W 44th St have accessible units?
No, 2554 W 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 W 44th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2554 W 44th St has units with dishwashers.
