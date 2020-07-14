Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2554 W 44th St Available 09/14/20 Lovely 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home in NW Loveland!! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



*3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home

*Located Off of Wilson & 43rd

*Attached 1-Car Garage with 1 Remote

*1248 square feet

*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave

*Washer/Dryer Hookups Only

*Window Coverings Included

*Front Porch/Back Patio

*Forced Air Heat

*Tenant Pays All Utilities - Electric/Water & Sewer/Trash: City of Loveland, Gas: Xcel Energy

*Up to Two Dogs Allowed with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee



This beautiful 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath home is located near the intersection of Wilson Ave. and 43rd St. in NW Loveland! This home features an open kitchen with all appliances and adjacent dining room. Spacious living room and custom touches throughout.

Amenities include fabulous front porch, washer/dryer hook-ups, 2-car attached garage and spacious yard. Don't miss out on this one and call us today for your showing!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet deposit - limit: 2 pets! LJ 6/17/20



Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet deposit - limit: 2 pets



To schedule a showing please call (720) 745-6923.



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

YouTube Video URL --



(RLNE1846084)