All apartments in Loveland
Find more places like 1728 Elk Springs St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loveland, CO
/
1728 Elk Springs St.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

1728 Elk Springs St.

1728 Elk Springs Street · (720) 899-5642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Loveland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1728 Elk Springs Street, Loveland, CO 80538
Centennial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1728 Elk Springs St. · Avail. Aug 14

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1728 Elk Springs St. Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in NW Loveland - Great Open Floor Plan & Fenced Yard! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Open kitchen
Newly painted throughout
Walk in closet
Fireplace
Huge 18X18 master bedroom
Washer/Dryer Included
Fenced in yard
2 car attached garage
Small dog okay - NO cats
UTILITIES: Tenant pays Water/Sewer, Electric & Gas
HOA Pays Trash

Beautiful property....don't miss out on this one today and call for your showing!

To schedule a showing please call (720) 899-5642.

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4222298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Elk Springs St. have any available units?
1728 Elk Springs St. has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 Elk Springs St. have?
Some of 1728 Elk Springs St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Elk Springs St. currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Elk Springs St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Elk Springs St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Elk Springs St. is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Elk Springs St. offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Elk Springs St. does offer parking.
Does 1728 Elk Springs St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 Elk Springs St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Elk Springs St. have a pool?
No, 1728 Elk Springs St. does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Elk Springs St. have accessible units?
No, 1728 Elk Springs St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Elk Springs St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 Elk Springs St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1728 Elk Springs St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr
Loveland, CO 80538
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave
Loveland, CO 80537
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr
Loveland, CO 80538
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave
Loveland, CO 80538
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue
Loveland, CO 80537
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr
Loveland, CO 80537
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St
Loveland, CO 80537
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE
Loveland, CO 80537

Similar Pages

Loveland 1 BedroomsLoveland 2 Bedrooms
Loveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLoveland Apartments with Balcony
Loveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Loveland ThompsonNortheast Central Loveland
East Central LovelandDowntown Loveland
Mountain View

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity